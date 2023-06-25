러 시민과 사진 찍는 프리고진 기사입력 2023-06-25 18:33:50 기사수정 2023-06-25 18:33:49 글씨 크기 선택 가장 작은 크기 글자 한 단계 작은 크기 글자 기본 크기 글자 한 단계 큰 크기 글자 가장 큰 크기 글자 Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, right, sits inside a military vehicle posing for a selfie photo with a local civilian on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, prior to leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo) 러시아 용병기업 와그너그룹의 수장 예브게니 프리고진(오른쪽)이 모스크바로의 진격 중단을 선언한 24일(현지시간) 자신이 장악했던 로스토프나도누의 러시아군 남부군관구 사령부를 떠나면서 한 시민의 사진 촬영 요청에 응하고 있다. <연합> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 메뉴보기 페이스북 공유 트위터 공유 네이버 카카오톡 url 공유 페이스북 공유 카카오플친 공유 카카오스토리 공유