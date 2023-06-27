[WT논평] Did Lockdowns Work? (2)

Sensible leaders like those in Sweden used a light-touch approach, leaving most schools and businesses open and relying on the good sense of the Swedish people to decide how much risk they wished to take based on their health.



The result was that mortality rates were, on average, no higher in Sweden than in most European countries, but the damage to the economy, education and individual liberties was relatively minor.



In the U.S., individual states differed widely in the degree of lockdown required, with places like Florida remaining largely open and places like New York being very restrictive.



The result was that age-adjusted mortality rates in Florida were actually lower than in New York, and school-aged children did not suffer the loss of learning that occurred in closed school systems like Chicago’s.



The health authorities in most countries and particularly in the U.S. lost a great deal of credibility because of what turned out to be so many erroneous statements about such things as how effective lockdowns, masks and vaccines would be.



Had the people at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration been more modest about what they did and did not know, everyone would have been better off.



There is a field of economics called “public choice,” most thoroughly developed by the late Nobel laureate James Buchanan and Gordon Tullock.



In essence, they argued, as have many others, that elected government leaders and bureaucrats are no less self-interested than the population at large.



Many of them refer to themselves as “public servants” when in fact they are as greedy and power-seeking as any in business.

봉쇄는 효과가 있는가 (2) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 스웨덴처럼 분별 있는 지도자들은 가볍게 대응하는 접근법을 사용하여 대부분의 학교와 기업을 개방하고 개개인이 자신의 건강에 기초하여 어느 정도 위험부담을 감수하기를 원하는지는 국민들의 분별 있는 양식에 의존했다. 그 결과는 스웨덴의 평균적인 사망률이 대다수 유럽 국가들보다 높지 않게 나왔으나 경제, 교육, 개인의 자유에 끼친 손실은 비교적 작았다. 미국에서는 개별적인 주의 필요한 봉쇄 정도가 광범하게 달라서 플로리다 같은 곳은 대부분 개방 상태를 유지했고 뉴욕 같은 곳은 제한이 매우 심했다. 그 결과 플로리다의 연령이 보정된 사망률은 사실상 뉴욕보다 낮았고 학교 다닐 나이의 아동들은, 시카고처럼 학교 체제의 폐쇄로 발생한 학습상실을 겪지 않았다. 대부분 국가들의 여러 보건당국과 특히 미국의 보건당국은 신뢰성을 크게 잃었다. 왜냐하면 봉쇄와 마스크 및 백신의 효과와 같은 문제에 관해 잘못된 발언을 너무나 많이 한 것으로 드러났기 때문이다. 질병통제예방청과 식품의약청 사람들이 자기네가 아는 것과 모르는 것에 관해서 좀 더 겸손했더라면 모든 사람들의 형편이 더 나았을 것이다. “공공선택”이라고 불리는 경제학의 분야가 존재하는데 노벨 경제학상 수상자인 제임스 뷰캐넌과 고든 털록이 가장 철저하게 이론을 개발했다. 다른 많은 사람들이 그랬던 것처럼 두 사람이 주장한 이론의 본질은, 선출된 정부 지도자들과 관료들이 전체적인 일반국민보다 덜 이기적이 아니라는 점이다. 그들 중 많은 사람들은 업무에서 다른 사람들 못지않게 사실상 탐욕을 부리고 권력을 추구할 때에도 자기네를 “공복”이라고 언급한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △sensible: 분별 있는, 합리적인 △light-touch: 가볍게 손대는 △modest: 보통의, 겸손한 △better off: 형편이 더 나은 △public choice: 공공선택