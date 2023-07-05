[WT논평] Quad is a lasting legacy of Abe (2)

Though initially launched in 2007, various disputes kept the partnership from gaining momentum and realizing its potential.



This changed in 2017 when Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, saw the potential. Rightly regarded as the father of the Quad, he stood alongside the Trump Administration and reinvigorated the Quad as an important new tool for facing down Xi Jinping and the CCP.



The formation of the Quad was a concrete step towards building a partnership between free nations who shared a positive vision for the Indo-Pacific. This is a lasting legacy of Abe, whose death one year ago was a tragedy.



Quad nations are well-positioned to collectively lead the way in confronting China’s military expansionism and economic aggression throughout the region.



This is especially important in light of Xi’s open threat toward the nations of northeast Asia through its aggression toward Taiwan.



And the Quad’s large economies can help fellow Indo-Pacific partners de-risk their supply chains with respect to China, an issue many nations finally woke up to in the early days of the COVID pandemic when reliance on China for personal protective equipment put them in an extremely vulnerable position.



The foreign relations law recently enacted by the CCP signals Xi’s intent to retaliate economically whenever another nation dares cross him. We should respond by de-risking our own supply chains and helping others do the same.



To that end, members of the Quad should continue to seek common cause with nations dedicated to freedom, such as South Korea or Taiwan, and build even stronger partnerships to oppose the CCP’s tyranny.

쿼드는 아베의 영속적인 유산이다 (2) 마이크 폼페이오(전 미 국무장관) 당초 2007년에 시작되었으나 다양한 분쟁으로 인해 동반자 관계는 가속도 획득 및 잠재력 실현을 하지 못했다. 아베 신조 당시 일본 총리가 잠재력을 보았을 때인 2017년에 이런 상황이 바뀌었다. 쿼드의 아버지로 올바르게 간주되는 아베는 트럼프 행정부와 뜻을 같이하여 시진핑과 중국 공산당을 위압하기 위한 새로운 중요 도구로 쿼드를 다시 활성화했다. 쿼드의 구성은 인도태평양의 긍정적인 미래관을 공유한 자유국가들 사이의 동반자 관계 구축을 향한 확고한 진일보였다. 이것은 1년 전 비극적으로 사망한 아베의 영속적인 유산이다. 쿼드 국가들은 역내에서 중국의 군사적 팽창주의와 경제적 침략에 맞서는 길을 집단으로 주도하기에 좋은 위치에 있다. 시진핑이 대만에 대한 공격성 과시를 통해서 동북아시아 국가들을 공공연히 위협하는 것에 비추어 볼 때 이것은 특히 중요하다. 그리고 쿼드의 대규모 경제는 인도태평양의 동료 동반자 국가들이 중국과 관련된 공급망의 위험 부담을 해소하는 것을 도울 수 있다. 개인 보호 장비에 대한 중국 의존으로 인해서 극도로 취약한 위치에 놓이게 되었던 많은 나라들이 코로나19 대유행 초기 며칠 동안 마침내 이 문제를 알아 차렸다. 중국 공산당이 최근에 제정한 대외관계법은 다른 나라들이 감히 그를 거스를 때마다 경제 보복을 가하겠다는 시진핑의 의중을 알리는 신호다. 우리는 자신의 공급망 위험 부담을 해소하고 다른 나라들이 같은 조치를 취하도록 도움으로써 대응해야 한다. 그 같은 목적을 위해서, 쿼드 회원국들은 한국과 대만처럼 자유에 헌신하는 나라들과 공동의 대의명분을 계속 찾고 중국 공산당의 압제에 맞서기 위한 더욱 강력한 동반자 관계를 구축할 필요가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △dispute: 분쟁, 논쟁 △stand alongside: 뜻을 함께하다 △face down: 위압하다 △wake up to-: ∼을 알아차리다 △cross him: 거스르다, 반대하다