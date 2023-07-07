“황소를 피하라” 스릴 만점 스페인 산 페르민 축제 기사입력 2023-07-07 19:21:42 기사수정 2023-07-07 19:21:42 글씨 크기 선택 가장 작은 크기 글자 한 단계 작은 크기 글자 기본 크기 글자 한 단계 큰 크기 글자 가장 큰 크기 글자 Participants run ahead of bulls during the "encierro" (bull-run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 7, 2023. Thousands of people every year attend the week-long festival and its famous 'encierros': six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. evey day to run from their corral to the bullring through the narrow streets of the old town over an 850 meters (yard) course while runners ahead of them try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)/2023-07-07 15:38:31/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2023 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.> 스페인 북동부 팜플로나에서 진행되는 산 페르민 축제의 소몰이 행사 참가자들이 7일(현지시간) 황소를 피해 구시가지 골목길 사이를 질주하고 있다. <연합> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 메뉴보기 페이스북 공유 트위터 공유 네이버 카카오톡 url 공유 페이스북 공유 카카오플친 공유 카카오스토리 공유