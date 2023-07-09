[WT논평] China is projecting an image of a great power

China is aligned with a revisionist Russian Federation that invaded Ukraine. How China can justify an alignment with Russia is incredulous.



It wasn’t too long ago that we were hearing from many in China that the U.S. was a superpower in decline. Citing the Thucydides Trap, when a rising power threatens to displace a ruling power, resulting in a violent confrontation, many in China were convinced that China was destined to overtake the U.S. Well, they were wrong.



Responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it was U.S. leadership that united allies and partners in Europe to also come to the aid of Ukraine.



It’s that aid and support to the courageous Ukrainian people that helped halt the Russian onslaught and has Putin facing a humiliating defeat in Ukraine. This is the Russia that China is aligned with.



China’s earlier 12-point proposal to end the war in Ukraine called for a ceasefire and peace talks, and the lifting of sanctions on Russia while stating the need to respect the sovereignty of all countries.



Clearly, Russia is the aggressor and in violation of the United Nations Charter; this, all responsible countries agree.



Now is the time for China to use its leverage with Russia to get Putin to end the war in Ukraine and return the occupied territories they invaded.



China is projecting an image of a great power interested in good relations with all countries, and committed to global stability. For China, that translates into maintaining a robust economic relationship with the United States and the European Union while maintaining close economic and geopolitical ties with all countries.

중국은 초강대국 이미지를 내비친다 조지프 R 디트라니(칼럼니스트) 중국은 우크라이나를 침공한 수정주의자 러시아연방에 동조하고 있다. 중국이 러시아와의 동조를 정당화하는 방식은 믿기지가 않는다. 미국은 쇠퇴하는 초강대국이라는 말을 중국의 많은 사람들로부터 듣던 시절이 그리 오래전이 아니다. 떠오르는 강대국이 지배하는 강대국을 대신하겠다고 위협할 때 격렬한 충돌이 빚어진다는 투키디데스의 함정을 인용한 많은 중국인들은 자기 나라가 미국을 따라잡을 운명이라고 확신했다. 그런데 그들은 틀렸다. 러시아의 우크라이나 침공에 대응한 것은 미국의 지도력이었고 또한 우크라이나를 지원하기 위해서 유럽의 동맹국들과 협력국들을 단결시켰다. 러시아의 맹렬한 공격을 중지시키고 푸틴이 우크라이나에서 굴욕적인 패배에 직면하도록 만드는 데 일조한 것은 용감한 우크라이나 국민들에게 보낸 그 원조와 지원이다. 중국이 동조하고 있는 러시아는 이런 나라다. 중국은 우크라이나 전쟁을 끝내기 위해서, 모든 나라들의 주권을 존중할 필요성을 언급하는 한편 휴전과 평화회담 및 러시아에 대한 제재를 해제하도록 촉구한 12개 항목의 제안을 이전에 했다. 분명히 러시아는 침략자이며 유엔헌장을 위반했다. 이것은 모든 책임 있는 국가들이 동의하는 바이다. 이제 중국이 푸틴으로 하여금 우크라이나 전쟁을 끝내고 침공한 점령지를 돌려주도록 러시아에 대한 지렛대를 사용할 때이다. 중국은 모든 나라들과 좋은 관계를 유지하고 세계의 안정에 헌신하는 데 관심을 기울이는 초강대국 이미지를 내비치고 있다. 중국으로서 그런 자세는 미국 및 유럽연합과 견실한 경제관계를 유지하는 한편 모든 나라들과 긴밀한 경제 및 지정학 관계를 유지하는 것을 의미한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △revisionist: 수정주의자 △incredulous: 회의적인, 믿지 않는 △onslaught: 맹공격