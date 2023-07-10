[WT논평] The twilight of Europe’s last empire (1)

Buoyed by visions of a revived “greater Russia” and egged on by ideological fellow travelers, President Vladimir Putin has championed an increasingly aggressive foreign policy designed to reassert his country’s primacy in its traditional geopolitical sphere of influence ― and beyond.



Mr. Putin’s fateful decision to launch a “special military operation” in February 2022 with the goal of fomenting regime change in Kyiv was the logical consequence of this revived impulse.



Yet today, Russia’s actual imperial potential is declining, and the war in Ukraine is a big reason why. Across Central Asia, the Caucasus and the Baltic states, Russia’s reputation has taken a massive hit as more and more countries question the prudence of aligning too closely with Moscow.



This shift is neatly captured in a new Gallup survey highlighting a number of key regional changes the Kremlin’s ill-fated war of choice has wrought.



The first is that, over the past year, approval of Russia’s leadership declined dramatically among nearly all of its neighbors.



And while in places such as Ukraine and the Baltics, which already had extensive experience with Moscow’s predations, trust was already low, it has dipped significantly over the past year in countries like Armenia, Moldova, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, which have historically been more or less “sympathetic to Russian leadership.”



Second, Russia’s current offensive against Ukraine has had a much more marked impact on regional perceptions than its earlier 2014 invasion ever did. Back then, thinking about Russia experienced a marked negative shift in the Baltics and Ukraine but far less so in other post-Soviet states.

유럽 마지막 제국의 황혼 (1) 일란 버먼(미국 외교정책협회 수석 부총재) 부활시킨 “대러시아”의 미래관에 도취되고 이념적인 지지자들의 부추김을 받은 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령은 자기 나라의 전통적인 지정학 세력권 내부와 그 너머까지 최고의 지위를 다시 행사하기 위해서 고안된 점점 더 침략적인 외교정책을 옹호하고 있다. 키이우의 정권 교체 조장을 목적으로 2022년 2월 “특수 군사작전”을 개시하기로 한 푸틴의 치명적 악영향을 부른 운명적인 결정은 이 되살아난 충동의 논리적 결과였다. 그러나 오늘날 러시아의 제국으로서의 실질적인 잠재력은 줄어들고 있으며 우크라이나 전쟁은 그 커다란 이유의 하나다. 중앙아시아와 캅카스 및 발트 국가들 전역에 걸친 러시아의 평판은, 모스크바에 너무 가까이 동조하는 것에 대해 갈수록 많은 나라들이 의문을 제기함에 따라 막대한 타격을 받았다. 크레믈이 스스로 선택한 불운한 전쟁이 초래한 다수의 핵심적인 지역 정세 변화를 잘 보여 주는 갤럽의 새로운 여론조사 속에 이런 변화가 깔끔하게 포착되어 있다. 러시아의 지도력 행사에 대한 찬성이 러시아의 거의 모든 이웃나라에서 지난해에 극적으로 하락한 것이 그 첫째다. 모스크바의 약탈을 이미 대대적으로 경험한 우크라이나와 발트 국가들 같은 지역에서 신뢰가 벌써 낮아진 가운데, 역사적으로 다소 “러시아의 지도력 행사에 동정적인” 아르메니아, 몰도바, 카자흐스탄, 아제르바이잔 같은 여러 국가에서 러시아에 대한 신뢰가 지난해 현저히 낮아졌다. 둘째, 러시아의 현재 우크라이나 공세는 앞서 2014년 우크라이나 침공이 그랬던 것보다 지역 국가들의 인식에 가한 충격이 훨씬 두드러진다. 당시 러시아에 대한 생각은 발트 국가들과 우크라이나에서 현저히 부정적인 변화를 경험했으나 다른 소련 국가에서는 훨씬 덜했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △buoyed: 들뜨게 한, 기분 좋게 만든 △egg on: 부추기다 △fellow traveler: 동조자, 지지자 △champion: 옹호하다 △primacy: 최고