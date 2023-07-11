11년 만에 눈 내린 남아공 요하네스버그 기사입력 2023-07-11 19:06:49 기사수정 2023-07-11 19:06:47 글씨 크기 선택 가장 작은 크기 글자 한 단계 작은 크기 글자 기본 크기 글자 한 단계 큰 크기 글자 가장 큰 크기 글자 epaselect epa10737200 John Henning (L) and Christina Steyn (R) enjoy the rare sight of snow falling in Johannesburg as a clod front sweeps across the country's bringing sub zero temperatures, Johannesburg, South Africa, 10 July 2023. Roads had to be closed in the Eastern Cape and the SA weather service has warned that the snow in KwaZulu-Natal could also lead to road closures. Cold, wet and windy weather hit the Western Cape on 07 July afternoon and continued into 08. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK/2023-07-10 21:04:44/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2023 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.> 11년 만에 눈이 내린 남아프리카공화국 요하네스버그의 주민들이 10일(현지시간) 하늘에서 떨어지는 눈을 만끽하고 있다. 여름철 이상 고온이 이어지는 북반구와 달리 한겨울인 남반구 요하네스버그에서는 이날 최저 기온이 영하 4도까지 떨어졌고, 인근 이스턴케이프주와 콰줄루나탈주 등에서도 이례적으로 눈이 내렸다. <연합> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 메뉴보기 페이스북 공유 트위터 공유 네이버 카카오톡 url 공유 페이스북 공유 카카오플친 공유 카카오스토리 공유