[WT논평] Unconventional career path of Prigozhin (3)

Mr. Prigozhin said his complaint was not with Mr. Putin but with the dictator’s advisers, in particular Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov.



He accused both of incompetence, corruption, and bombing Wagner troops.



Also provoking his fury: In June, the Kremlin instructed all “volunteer formations” to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense by July 1. That would have meant surrendering power to Mr. Shoigu.



From Rostov, Mr. Prigozhin sent thousands of Wagner troops streaming north toward Moscow, plowing through roadblocks and blasting out of the sky Russian military aircraft attempting to impede the column.



Then, just 125 miles from the capital, Mr. Prigozhin suddenly aborted the mission, accepting a deal that Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian dictator, claimed to have brokered.



Mr. Putin reassured Wagner fighters that he was not angry with them, only with those who had misled them. He indicated that they were free to sign up with the regular Russian army, go home, or decamp to Belarus.



That’s where Mr. Prigozhin flew in his private jet. Is he safe there from Mr. Putin’s prosecutors and assassins? Will he now serve Mr. Lukashenko as a military commander or caterer?



If Wagner is disbanded, will its forces in Syria, Africa and elsewhere take orders from Mr. Shoigu?



And what will happen when Wagnerians occupying Ukrainian territory are integrated with Russian troops whose morale, never high, must be declining further?

프리고진의 독특한 이력 (3) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 프리고진은 자신이 푸틴에게 불만을 품은 것이 아니라 이 독재자의 보좌역들, 특히 국방장관 세르게이 쇼이구와 합참의장 발레리 게라시모프에게 불만을 품었다고 말했다. 그는 이 두 사람이 무능하고 부패했으며 바그너그룹 부대에 폭격을 했다고 비난했다. 다음 사건도 또한 그의 분노를 촉발했다. 6월에 크레믈은 모든 ‘자원자 집단들’에게 7월1일까지 국방부와의 계약에 서명하라고 지시했다. 그 조치는 권력을 쇼이구에게 내주는 것을 의미했을 것이다. 프리고진은 로스토프에서부터 대열을 이룬 수천명의 바그너그룹 병력을 모스크바 쪽으로 북진시켜 도로에 설치된 장애물을 돌파하고 행진대열을 방해하려고 시도했던 러시아 군용비행기를 격추했다. 그런 다음 수도까지 불과 200㎞를 앞두고 프리고진은 갑자기 임무를 중지시키고 벨라루스의 독재자 알렉산드르 루카셴코가 중재했다고 주장한 협상을 받아들였다. 푸틴은 바그너그룹 전투원들에게 분노한 것이 아니라 단지 그들을 잘못 이끈 지도자들에게 분노했을 뿐이라고 다짐했다. 그는 전투원들이 정규 러시아군과의 계약에 서명을 하든, 집으로 가든, 벨라루스로 서둘러 떠나든 자유라고 지적했다. 프리고진이 자신의 전용 제트기를 타고 간 곳이 거기다. 프리고진은 벨라루스에서 푸틴의 검사들과 암살자들로부터 안전한가. 그는 이제 군사지휘관 혹은 식자재 납품업자로서 루카셴코에게 봉사할 것인가. 만약 바그너그룹이 해체될 경우 시리아, 아프리카 및 여타 지역에서 활동 중인 바그너그룹 병력은 쇼이구의 명령을 따를 것인가. 그리고 우크라이나 영토를 점령하고 있는 바그너그룹 병력이, 사기가 높았던 적이 결코 없었고 앞으로 더 떨어질 것임이 분명한 러시아 부대에 통합될 때 무슨 일이 벌어질 것인가. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com