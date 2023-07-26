[WT논평] Mr. Putin has only two options (3)

About Ukraine, he wrote in “Foundations” that “Ukraine as a state has no geopolitical meaning, or no ethnic exclusiveness.”



“Its certain territorial ambitions represent an enormous danger for all of Eurasia and, without resolving the Ukrainian problem, it is in general senseless to speak about continental politics.”



In 2005, Mr. Putin said, “First and foremost it is worth acknowledging that the demise of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the [20th] century.” He has since done his best to restore a Russian empire.



But Mr. Dugin’s “Foundations” says that if Ukraine is not retaken, Mr. Putin may as well not bother with the rest. Mr. Dugin’s description of Russia’s ― Eurasia’s ― goal is the same as Mr. Putin’s: to restore Russian hegemony over eastern Europe and more.



He wrote, “Moscow’s objective of wresting control of Europe from the USA (NATO), contributing to its unity strengthening integrative connections with central Europe under the sign of a basic external political axis of Berlin-Moscow.”



Wherever Mr. Putin goes from here is, after the Prigozhin attempted coup, will not deviate much from the Duginist theories. He is weakened, but not substantially.



Mr. Putin is faced with a continued stalemate in Ukraine. He has, by his other statements and actions, made the war in Ukraine personally existential. His reign cannot continue without conquest of Ukraine.



That leaves him only two options. Mr. Putin can continue the war at its present level as long as the Russian economy can sustain it. Or he could use tactical nuclear weapons to accelerate his objective to conquest of that nation.

푸틴은 2가지 선택밖에 없다 (3) 제드 배빈(외교 칼럼니스트) 두긴은 “기초”에서 우크라이나에 관해 이렇게 썼다. “우크라이나는 국가로서 지정학적 의미나 혹은 민족적인 유일성이 없다.” “우크라이나의 특정한 영토 야심은 유라시아 전체에 엄청난 위험을 의미하며 우크라이나 문제의 해결 없이는 대륙의 정치에 관해 말하는 것이 전반적으로 무의미하다.” 2005년에 푸틴은 이렇게 말했다. “소련의 종말이 20세기의 가장 큰 지정학적 재앙이었다는 사실을 무엇보다도 인정할 가치가 있다.” 그 후 푸틴은 러시아 제국의 복원에 최선을 다했다. 그러나 두긴의 “기초”는 이렇게 말한다. 만약 우크라이나를 다시 장악하지 않을 경우 푸틴은 여타 문제에 관심을 기울이지 않는 것이 낫다. 러시아 즉 유라시아의 목표에 관한 두긴의 설명은 푸틴과 같다. 즉 동유럽과 더 많은 지역에 대한 러시아의 패권을 회복하는 것이다. 그는 이렇게 썼다. “유럽에 대한 지배권을 미국(북대서양조약기구)으로부터 빼앗아 오는 모스크바의 목표는 베를린·모스크바의 기본적인 외형적 정치 추축의 간판 아래 러시아와 중부 유럽의 통합적 관계를 강화하는 데 기여하는 것이다.” 프리고진의 쿠데타 기도 후 푸틴이 여기서부터 가는 곳은 어디가 되었든 두긴의 이론에서 크게 벗어나지 않을 것이다. 그는 약해졌으나 많이는 아니다. 푸틴은 우크라이나에서 계속되는 교착 상태에 직면해 있다. 그는 자신의 다른 일련의 발언과 행동으로 우크라이나 전쟁에 개인적 사활을 걸게 되었다. 우크라이나를 정복하지 않고서는 그의 통치가 계속될 수 없다. 그로 인해 푸틴에게는 2가지 선택만 남는다. 푸틴은 러시아 경제가 받쳐 줄 수 있는 한 지금 수준으로 전쟁을 계속할 수 있다. 아니면 그 나라를 정복한다는 목표를 촉진하기 위해 전술 핵무기를 사용할 수 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △import: 중요함, 의미 △exclusiveness: 유일성, 독점성 △bother: 신경 쓰다, 애쓰다