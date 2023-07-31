[WT논평] Instability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia (1)

It should be obvious that North Korea’s recent launch of three Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBM) in 2023 is a message not only to the U.S. but to China and the rest of the region.



North Korea will continue with its ballistic missile launches and, eventually, with its seventh nuclear test, knowing there are no consequences, convinced that a strong nuclear arsenal will ensure the survival of the Kim Jong Un regime and Kim dynasty.



Understandably, there is concern in Seoul, Tokyo, and Washington with North Korea’s July 12th successful launch of a solid fuel ICBM (Hwasong-18) with a range of 15,000 kilometers (9320 miles), capable of targeting the entire U.S.



This was the third successful ICBM launch in 2023, preceded by an April solid fuel ICBM (Hwasong-18) and a March liquid fuel road-mobile ICBM (Hwasong-17).



On July 10, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of Kim Jong Un and his likely successor accused the U.S. of reconnaissance flights that entered North Korea’s Exclusive Economic Zone, threatening “shocking” consequences if the U.S. continues reconnaissance activities in the region.



North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) previously had criticized the planned deployment of U.S. strategic assets to South Korea as “nuclear blackmail” against North Korea and a grave threat to regional and global stability.



Given North Korea’s recently announced nuclear doctrine of the preemptive use of nuclear weapons in response to an imminent or perceived to be an imminent threat to the leadership or command and control, there should be a concern that North Korea may intentionally or accidentally provoke conflict in the Korean Peninsula.

한반도와 동북아의 불안정 (1) 조지프 디트라니(전 미 대북 협상 특사) 북한이 2023년 들어 최근에 3발의 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)을 발사한 행위는 미국뿐 아니라 중국 및 역내의 여타 국가들에 대한 분명한 메시지로 보아야 할 것이다. 강력한 핵무기 보유가 김정은 정권과 김씨 왕조의 생존을 보장할 것이라고 확신하고 자신의 행위로 인한 어떤 결과도 없다는 것을 알기 때문에 북한은 탄도미사일 발사 및 결국은 7차 핵실험을 계속할 것이다. 북한이 7월12일 고체연료 ICBM인 화성-18호를 발사하는 데 성공한 것을 서울과 도쿄 및 워싱턴이 걱정하는 것은 이해할 만하다. 사정거리가 1만5000km(9320마일)인 화성-18호는 미국 전역을 표적으로 삼는 것이 가능하다. 이것은 2023년 들어 세 번째로 ICBM 발사에 성공한 것인데 앞서 4월에는 고체연료 ICBM인 화성-18호와 3월에는 도로 이동형 액체연료 ICBM인 화성-17호를 발사했다. 김정은의 여동생이며 그의 후계자일 가능성이 있는 김여정이, 북한의 배타적 경제수역(EEZ)에 들어간 미국의 정찰 비행을 비난하면서 만약 미국이 그 지역에서 정찰 활동을 계속할 경우 “충격적인” 결과를 빚을 것이라고 협박한 것이 불과 얼마 전인 7월10일이다. 북한의 중앙통신은 미국의 계획된 전략자산 한국 배치가 북한에 대한 “핵 공갈”이며 지역 및 세계의 안정에 대한 중대한 위협이라고 앞서 비판한 바 있다. 북한이 자기 나라의 지도부나 혹은 지휘 및 통제 계통에 대한 외부의 위협이 임박했다고 인식할 경우 그에 대응하여 북한이 핵무기를 선제적으로 사용한다는 핵무기 원칙을 최근에 발표한 사실에 비추어볼 때 북한이 한반도에서 고의로 혹은 우발적으로 무력 충돌을 도발할 가능성이 있다는 점을 걱정할 필요가 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △consequence: 결과 △preemptive: 선제의 △accidentally: 뜻하지 않게 △provoke: 도발하다