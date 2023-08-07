[WT논평] The growing radical wing of Islam

Is France now paying a heavy price for admitting so many radical Islamists into the country? As Sorbonne University professor Bernard Rougier has written: “Since the 1970s, France has welcomed an ever-increasing number of immigrants from the Muslim world. Only a tiny minority have assimilated into French society. The others live as they lived in their countries of origin.”



Radical imams came from the Muslim world and allege that France is guilty of having colonized their countries, that Muslims should continue to live according to the law of Islam and that, in the imams’ view, France should pay for its crimes.



Criminal gangs formed and began ruling Muslim neighborhoods. French political leaders closed their eyes. Meanwhile, these Muslim neighborhoods have grown, and crime from them increased.”



Some politicians have tried to appease the radicals by sending more money to Muslim neighborhoods after riots by mostly young people who believe they have no future. To no avail. Rioting has now spread to Muslim areas of Belgium and Switzerland.



Again, none of this should come as a surprise. As the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi predicted: “We have 50 million Muslims in Europe. There are signs that Allah will grant Islam victory in Europe - without swords, without guns, without conquest - will turn it into a Muslim continent within a few decades.”



We saw what happens when the Brotherhood takes control of Egypt from 2012 to 2013. Then-President Mohamed Morsi defied the rule of law and granted himself near absolute power.



Whilel Muslims are not all terrorists, nor do all share the goal of the Muslim Brotherhood, the rioting in France, Belgium and Switzerland shows the influence of the growing radical wing of Islam.

증가하는 이슬람 과격파 칼 토머스(칼럼니스트) 프랑스는 그처럼 많은 과격파 이슬람주의자들의 입국을 허용한 무거운 대가를 지금 치르고 있는 것일까. 소르본대학교의 베르나르 루지에 교수는 이렇게 썼다. “프랑스는 1970년대 이후 무슬림 세계로부터 점점 증가하는 숫자의 이민자들을 환영했다. 그중 극소수만이 프랑스 사회에 동화되었다. 나머지 이민자들은 원래의 자기 나라에서 살았던 것처럼 살고 있다.” 과격파 이슬람 성직자들이 무슬림 세계에서 들어왔고, 그들은 프랑스가 자기네 나라들을 식민지화한 죄가 있다고 주장한다. 또 그들은 무슬림들은 이슬람의 법에 따라서 계속 살아야 하고, 그들의 관점에서 볼 때 프랑스는 범죄행위에 대한 대가를 지불해야 한다. 조직범죄 집단들이 구성되어 무슬림 거주 지역을 지배하기 시작했다. 프랑스의 정치지도자들은 자기네 눈을 감았다. 그러는 동안 이런 무슬림 거주지역이 증가했고 그런 지역의 범죄가 늘어났다. 일부 정치인들은, 대부분 미래가 없다고 믿는 청년들이 폭동을 일으킨 다음 무슬림 지역의 지원금 증액으로 과격세력을 회유하려고 노력했다. 허사였다. 폭동은 지금 벨기에와 스위스의 무슬림 지역으로 확대되었다. 다시 이런 현상은 놀랄 일이 못 된다. 죽은 리비아 지도자 무아마르 카다피는 과거에 이런 예언을 했다. “우리는 유럽에 5000만명의 무슬림을 거느리고 있다. 몇 십년 안에 이슬람이 칼과 총 및 정복 없이 유럽에서 승리하여 유럽을 무슬림 대륙으로 변화시키도록 알라가 허용할 것이다.” 우리는 이슬람 형제단이 2012∼2013년에 이집트의 통치권을 장악했을 때 무슨 일이 벌어지는가 보았다. 당시 대통령 무함마드 무르시는 법의 통치를 거역하고 스스로 거의 절대적인 권력을 휘둘렀다. 무슬림들이 모두 테러분자가 아니며 모두 무슬림 형제단의 목표를 공유하는 것은 아니지만, 프랑스와 벨기에 및 스위스의 폭동은 증가하는 과격파 이슬람의 영향력을 보여준다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com