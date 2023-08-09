[WT논평] China rewrites the Bible

China has 10-year plan to rewrite the Bible, the Quran and other religious texts to conform to communist dogma.



“Scholars” in China are refashioning the Old and New Testaments into communist-friendly versions that will reflect the theology of Mao Zedong and Mr. Xi rather than the Holy Spirit of God, under whose hand the Bible was written by 44 authors over a period of 1,500 years.



As Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin wrote on FoxNews.com, a Chinese university textbook relates the account in John’s Gospel when Jesus saves an adulterous woman from stoning by a mob.



In the real version, Jesus says, “He who is without sin cast the first stone” and he tells the woman to “go and sin no more.” In the new, improved version, Jesus stones her to death himself.



“Across Henan province, local officials forced Protestant churches to replace the Ten Commandments with Xi Jinping quotes.”



China is preparing to flood its people with false scriptures. It wouldn’t be the first time. Between 1966 and 1971, more than 1 billion copies of Mao’s “Little Red Book of Communism” were printed.



Wielded by fanatical Red Guards, the book fueled the murder of millions of people in China during the Cultural Revolution.



Today, even with periodic crackdowns and murders of church leaders, Christianity continues to grow.



China’s estimated 100 million Christians seem to be getting under the thin skin of Mr. Xi, as are any faiths that stand in the way of his communist agenda.



U.N. human rights experts report credible evidence that organs are being harvested from “Falun Gong practitioners, Uyghurs, Tibetans, Muslims and Christians.”

중국은 성경을 다시 쓴다 로버트 나이트(칼럼니스트) 중국은 공산주의 신조에 따르기 위해서 성경, 쿠란 및 다른 종교 경전들을 다시 쓰는 10년 계획을 추진 중이다. 중국의 “학자들”이 구약성경과 신약성경을 공산주의 친화적인 버전으로 개작하고 있는데 이런 성경은 1500년 이상의 기간 동안 44명의 저자가 그 손길을 따랐던 하나님의 성령보다는 마오쩌둥과 시진핑의 이론을 반영할 것이다. 공화당의 위스콘신주 출신인 마이크 갤러거 하원의원이 폭스뉴스 닷컴에 쓴 바와 같이, 중국의 한 대학교 교과서는 예수가 간음한 여자를, 군중의 돌팔매질로부터 구할 때를 묘사한 요한복음의 설명을 전한다. 실제 성경 속에서 예수는 “죄 없는 자가 먼저 돌을 던지라”고 말하고 여자에게는 “가서 더 이상 죄를 짓지 말라”고 말한다. 고쳐 쓴 새로운 개정본에서는 예수가 여자를 돌로 때려서 죽인다. “허난성 전역의 지방 관리들은 십계명을 시진핑 어록으로 바꾸라고 개신교 교회에 강요했다.” 중국은 자국민들을 거짓 경전들의 홍수 속에 빠뜨릴 준비를 하고 있다. 그런 일은 이번이 처음이 아니다. 1966년과 1971년 사이에 “마오쩌둥 어록” 10억권 이상이 인쇄되었다. 광신도를 방불케 하는 홍위병들이 휘두른 이 어록은 문화혁명 기간 동안 중국에서 수백만 명을 살해하는 데 기름 역할을 했다. 오늘날 정기적으로 강력하게 탄압하고 교회 지도자들을 살해하는데도 불구하고 기독교는 계속 성장하고 있다. 어떤 신앙이 공산주의 목표를 방해할 경우와 마찬가지로 중국의 1억명으로 추산되는 기독교인들은 시진핑의 심기를 거슬리는 것으로 보인다. 유엔의 인권전문가들은 “파룬궁 신봉자, 위구르족, 티베트인, 무슬림, 기독교인의” 인체 장기가 채취되고 있는 믿을 만한 증거를 보고한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com