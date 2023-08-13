[WT논평] China will take control of the global economy (1)

The United States is dangerously close to ceding the Pacific and global economic leadership to China by not providing Ukraine with adequate long-term security commitments and weapons to dislodge the Russian army.



The pauperism of NATO policy was on full display in the run-up to the July Vilnius Summit.



On the agenda were Ukrainian membership, an issue sidestepped by the United States, Germany and others even after Russia’s invasion of Georgia in 2008, annexation of Crimea in 2014 and support for separatists in Luhansk and Donetsk.



With membership comes Article 5 protection. Ukrainian admission now would compel NATO to put troops on the ground, and that’s politically untenable for most NATO leaders. After a cessation of hostilities, the Eastern Europeans favor a detailed road map for Ukrainian membership.



The United States and Germany favor softer security guarantees like those the United States affords Israel. Those could include access to more advanced weapons and continued financial assistance to acquire what’s necessary to deter another Russian invasion.



The latter is hardly enough. Ukraine is not Israel. Its civilian economic infrastructure has been devastated, and it sits next to Russia with more than three times the population and its 20th-century imperial designs.



An end to hostilities without Article 5 guarantees and U.S. and other NATO troops positioned in Ukraine, as they are in other Eastern European states, is an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin or a successor to regroup and try again - perhaps with radically different tactics.

중국이 세계 경제를 지배하게 될 것이다 (1) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 미국은 충분한 장기적 안보 약속과 러시아 군대를 우크라이나에서 몰아낼 무기를 우크라이나에 제공하지 않음으로써 태평양 지역과 전 세계의 경제적 주도권을 중국에 내주는 상황에 위험할 정도로 접근해 있다. 나토 정책의 빈곤한 상황이 7월의 빌뉴스 정상회담 준비기간에 완전히 드러난 바 있다. 우크라이나의 회원가입이 회의 의제에 올라 있었다. 이 문제는 2008년 러시아의 조지아 침공, 2014년 크름 합병, 루한스크 및 도네츠크 분리주의자들에 대한 러시아의 지원이 있은 후에조차도 미국과 독일 및 여타 국가들이 회피해 왔다. 회원이 될 경우 나토협약 제5조에 따라 우크라이나에 안보상의 보호 혜택이 제공되므로 우크라이나의 나토 영입은 나토의 지상군 배치를 의무화하게 되는데 이는 대다수의 나토 지도자들이 정치적으로 지지하기 어렵다. 동부 유럽 사람들은 적대 행위의 중단 후 우크라이나의 회원 가입을 위한 상세한 로드맵을 지지한다. 미국과 독일은 미국이 이스라엘에 제공한 것과 비슷한 보다 유연한 안보약속을 선호한다. 그런 약속 가운데는 보다 선진화된 무기와 러시아의 추가 침공 저지에 필요한 것을 획득하기 위한 지속적인 재정 지원의 이용이 포함될 수 있다. 후자는 충분한 것과는 거리가 멀다. 우크라이나는 이스라엘이 아니다. 우크라이나의 민간 경제 인프라는 파괴되었고 인구가 3배 이상 많은 데다 20세기의 제국주의 계획을 가진 러시아와 인접해 있다. 제5조의 보장이 없고 미군 및 다른 나토 군대가 다른 몇몇 동유럽 국가에 주둔한 것처럼 우크라이나에 주둔하지 않은 상태에서 적대행위를 끝내는 것은 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴이나 혹은 후계자가 전열을 다시 가다듬어 아마도 근본적으로 다른 전술에 따라 재침공을 시도하도록 초대하는 것이나 마찬가지다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com