[WT논평] The Korean War never really ended

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un welcomed senior officials from China and Russia to celebrate Victory Day, the 70th anniversary of the armistice that halted three years of armed conflict on the Korean Peninsula.



Since no peace treaty was ever signed, the Korean War never really ended, which makes it America’s longest war. To this day, roughly 30,000 U.S. troops remain in the South to deter the North.



Over the decades that followed the armistice, American diplomats negotiated a series of deals intended to prevent North Korea from acquiring nuclear weapons. Time after time, the regime pocketed American concessions and cash while breaking its promises.



Mr. Kim is now estimated to possess more than 50 nuclear warheads. Over the past two years, he has conducted dozens of illegal missile tests.



U.S. efforts to impose sanctions on North Korea at the U.N. Security Council have been blocked by Russia and China. They insist that Mr. Kim is merely responding to the threats posed by the U.S., Japan and South Korea.



That echoes their claim that the Korean War began when American “imperialist aggressors” invaded the North. In truth, Kim Il Sung attacked the South in June 1950 with permission and approval from Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.



Chinese dictator Mao Zedong subsequently sent “volunteers” backed by Soviet air power to support the North in the “War to Resist America and Aid Korea.”



An estimated 4 million Koreans died. Nearly 40,000 American troops were killed.



At least Americans now understand this history and no longer harbor illusions about North Korea.

한국전쟁은 실제로 끝난 적이 없다 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 북한 최고지도자 김정은이 한반도의 3년에 걸친 무력충돌을 중지시킨 휴전협정 70주년을 기념하는 전승절을 축하하기 위해 중국과 러시아의 고위관리들을 환영했다. 그 이후 평화조약이 서명되지 않아 한국전쟁은 실제로 끝난 적이 없었으며 이로 인해 한국전쟁은 미국이 참전한 가장 긴 전쟁이 되었다. 오늘날까지 대략 3만명의 미군 병력이 북한을 저지하기 위해 한국에 남아 있다. 휴전협정에 뒤이은 수십 년 동안 미국 외교관들은 북한의 핵무기 습득을 막기 위한 취지에서 일련의 거래를 협상했다. 북한 정권은 번번이 약속을 깨면서 미국의 양보와 현금을 주머니에 넣었다. 김정은은 지금 50기 이상의 핵탄두를 보유하고 있는 것으로 추정된다. 지난 2년 동안 김정은은 10여 차례의 불법적인 미사일 발사실험을 했다. 유엔 안전보장이사회에서 북한에 제재조치를 취하려는 미국의 노력은 러시아와 중국에 의해 차단되고 있다. 두 나라는 김정은이 단지 미국, 일본, 한국이 가하는 위협에 대응하는 것뿐이라고 주장한다. 그런 주장은, 미국 “제국주의 침략자들이” 북한을 침공했을 때 한국전쟁이 시작되었다는 그들의 주장과 일맥상통한다. 김일성이 소련의 독재자 이오시프 스탈린의 허가와 승인을 받아 1950년 6월에 한국을 공격한 것이 진실이다. 중국의 독재자 마오쩌둥은 그에 이어 북한을 지원하기 위해 “항미원조” 전쟁에 구소련 공군이 뒤를 받쳐준 “인민지원군”을 파견했다. 400만명으로 추산되는 한국인들이 죽었다. 근 4만명의 미국 병사들이 전사했다. 적어도 이제는 미국인들이 이런 역사를 알고 북한에 대한 환상을 더 이상 갖지 않는다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △armistice: 휴전 △time after time: 매번, 자주 △block: 막다