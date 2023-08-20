[WT논평] China and Russia collaborate in the joint development of technologies (1)

China and Russia have become increasingly close. Their bilateral cooperation in developing new military and space technologies has become an important pillar of their growing partnership.



The two countries are actively collaborating in the joint development of technologies in telecommunications, artificial intelligence, microelectronics, national defense and cyberspace. Bilateral cooperation in these areas is driven by China’s and Russia’s respective geopolitical and economic interests.



Chinese experts in these fields seek to benefit from Russia’s strengths in developing technological resources, which are difficult for Beijing to obtain elsewhere.



Against the backdrop of growing hostility between China and the United States, technological cooperation with Moscow appears to be crucial for Beijing, as Russia possesses significant technological capabilities in defense production and space exploration.



Russia’s military actions in Ukraine since the invasion, and the West’s responses to them, have catalyzed growing Sino-Russian cooperation in defense technologies.



Despite the poor performance of Russian military equipment in the Ukraine conflict, Russia still has the ability to produce at least some classes of high-end weapons.



On the other hand, despite China’s dramatic economic rise, colossal manufacturing capacity and robust scientific research output, it still trails behind Russia in some areas of defense technology.



Their defense cooperation reached a climax in October 2019, when Mr. Putin announced that Russia was actively helping China develop a missile attack early warning radar system.



Such a system would greatly enhance China’s defense capabilities and would require significant technological input from Moscow.

중국과 러시아는 공동기술 개발에 협력한다 (1) 양젠리(중국 공민역량 총재) 중국과 러시아는 점점 더 가까워지고 있다. 두 나라의 새로운 군사 및 우주 기술 개발의 쌍무협력은 양국의 증가하는 협력관계의 중요한 기둥이 되었다. 두 나라는 텔레콤, 인공지능, 초소형 전자공학, 국방, 사이버스페이스 분야의 공동 기술 개발에 적극적으로 협력하고 있다. 이런 분야의 쌍무협력은 중국과 러시아의 각자 지정학적 및 경제적 이익에 의해 추진되고 있다. 이런 분야의 중국 전문가들은 베이징이 다른 곳에서 얻기 어려운 각종 기술적 자원 개발에서 러시아가 지닌 저력의 이익을 보려 한다. 중국과 미국의 적대관계가 증대하고 있는 배경 속에서 모스크바와의 기술 협력은 베이징에게 중요해 보인다. 왜냐하면 러시아는 국방 생산과 우주 탐사에서 각종 중요한 기술적 역량을 보유하고 있기 때문이다. 침공 이후 우크라이나에서 벌이고 있는 러시아의 군사활동과 서방의 그에 대한 반응이 국방 기술 분야의 중·소 협력 증대를 촉진했다. 우크라이나 전쟁에서 러시아 군사장비의 성능이 빈약함에도 불구하고 러시아는 적어도 어느 정도 수준을 넘는 고급 무기를 생산할 능력을 여전히 보유하고 있다. 반면에 중국의 극적인 경제적 상승과 거대한 생산 능력 및 견실한 과학연구의 산출에도 불구하고 중국은 국방 기술의 일부 분야에서 여전히 러시아에 뒤떨어져 있다. 양국의 국방협력은 2019년 10월에 절정에 달했다. 당시 푸틴은 미사일 공격 조기경보 레이더 체제 개발에서 중국을 적극 돕고 있다고 발표했다. 그런 미사일 공격 조기경보 레이더 체제는 중국의 방어 능력을 크게 향상시키며 여기에는 모스크바의 중요한 기술 투입이 필요할 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com