[WT논평] China and Russia collaborate in the joint development of technologies (2)

Russia recently announced that its new intercontinental “Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle (which Moscow claims can reach a maximum speed of Mach 27), has become operational.



Again, China may offer some lucrative incentives, financial or otherwise, to seek cooperation in developing such technologies for its military as well.



In the past, China has been accused of copying Russian engine, aircraft and air defense systems. In the 1990s, China purchased Russia’s elite Su-27 fighter jets and S-300 missile systems. Beijing later used these as templates to develop its own J-11 fighter jet and HQ-9 surface-to-air missiles.



But despite Russia’s ongoing frustration with China’s reverse engineering and technology “cloning,” Moscow is likely to downplay the issue because Russia has been globally isolated by the West since its invasion of Ukraine, and it desperately needs China’s political and economic support to mitigate the impact of Western sanctions.



Russia’s new defense cooperation with China will focus on technology transfers and joint development projects in arms production. Beyond political and financial incentives, there are other reasons for Moscow to collaborate with Beijing on defense.



As for Russia, it wants to attract Chinese investment in high-tech areas, especially artificial intelligence. It also hopes to gain greater access to Chinese commercial technologies through joint ventures in the defense sector, which would help Moscow further develop its defense industry.



For Mr. Putin’s regime, working with the Chinese Communist Party to develop nascent technologies offers Russia an opportunity to pursue its own ambitious space program, which has suffered from Western sanctions.

중국과 러시아는 공동기술 개발에 협력한다 (2) 양젠리(중국 공민역량 총재) 러시아는 자국의 신형 대륙간 아반가르트 극초음속 활공 운반체가 실전 배치 가능하다고 최근 발표했다. 모스크바는 이 운반체가 최고 속도 마하 27에 도달할 수 있다고 주장한다. 다시 중국은 자국의 군대용으로도 그런 기술을 개발하는 과정에서 협력을 모색하기 위해 모종의 수익성 높은 인센티브나 재정적 지원 혹은 다른 제안을 할 가능성이 있다. 과거에 중국은 러시아의 엔진과 항공기 및 방공 시스템을 복제한다는 비난을 받았다. 1990년대에 중국은 러시아의 정예 Su-27 전투기와 S-300 미사일 시스템을 사들였다. 베이징은 나중에 이런 무기를 견본으로 이용하여 자국의 J-11 제트 전투기와 HQ-9 지대공 미사일을 개발했다. 그러나 중국의 분해공학 및 기술 “복제”에 대한 러시아의 계속되는 불만에도 불구하고, 러시아가 우크라이나 침공 이후 서방에 의해 세계적으로 고립되고 서방의 제재 충격 완화를 위해서 중국의 정치적, 경제적 지원이 절실하게 필요로 하기 때문에 모스크바가 이 문제를 과소평가할 가능성이 있다. 러시아의 중국과의 새로운 방위 협력은 무기 생산 분야의 기술 이전과 공동개발 사업 계획에 초점을 맞출 것이다. 정치적 및 재정적 인센티브 외에도 모스크바가 국방 분야에서 베이징과 협력해야 할 다른 이유들이 있다. 러시아의 입장에서는 첨단기술 분야 특히 인공지능(AI) 분야에 대한 중국의 투자를 유치하기를 원한다. 러시아는 또한 국방 분야의 합작 사업을 통해서 중국의 상업적인 각종 기술에 더 많이 접근하기를 희망하고 있는데 이런 접근은 러시아의 방위산업을 추가로 개발하는 데 도움이 될 것이다. 푸틴 정권으로서는 각종 초기 기술의 개발을 위한 중국 공산당과의 협력이, 서방의 제재로 타격을 받은 러시아의 야심 찬 우주 계획을 추진하는 기회를 제공한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △elite: 고위급 △template: 견본, 본보기 △frustration: 불만