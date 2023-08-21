해병 발사훈련 지켜보는 金위원장 기사입력 2023-08-21 19:24:17 기사수정 2023-08-21 19:24:16 글씨 크기 선택 가장 작은 크기 글자 한 단계 작은 크기 글자 기본 크기 글자 한 단계 큰 크기 글자 가장 큰 크기 글자 In this undated photo provided on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, observes what it says the test-firing of strategic cruise missiles. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) 북한 조선중앙통신이 21일 김정은 국무위원장(오른쪽)이 해군 동해함대 근위 제2수상함전대를 방문해 훈련을 참관하는 모습이라며 공개한 사진. 통신은 “함정에서 전략순항미사일 시험발사를 실시했다”고 보도했으나 우리 합참은 “작은 배에서 그런 미사일을 쏠 수 없다”며 북한 측 주장을 반박했다. <뉴시스> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 뉴시스 김태훈 메뉴보기 페이스북 공유 트위터 공유 네이버 카카오톡 url 공유 페이스북 공유 카카오플친 공유 카카오스토리 공유