[WT논평] China and Russia collaborate in the joint development of technologies (3)

Russia’s space program has been diminished by the conflict in Ukraine, as NASA and other Western space agencies have severed their partnerships with Roscosmos, Russia’s state-owned space corporation, on rocket launches and space exploration projects.



Although Russia’s technological development projects have been severely hampered by Western reactions to the Ukraine invasion, even Moscow‘s weakened space program and defense projects could still provide benefits to China.



For example, the two nations have agreed to collaborate on space-based sensors for satellites to detect hypersonic and ballistic missiles. In addition, some analysts believe that Moscow is ahead of Beijing in developing and deploying space surveillance technology.



Therefore, a synergistic collaboration that combines China’s technological and economic prowess with Russia’s deep experience in space missions could become a powerful alliance. Such an alliance would be detrimental to other nation-states, because Beijing, and to a lesser extent Moscow, are intent on setting the rules of space exploration.



To secure these interests and objectives, among other geopolitical and geostrategic goals, China will continue its diplomatic efforts to ensure that Russia ultimately prevails in the Russia-Ukraine war, since a Ukrainian victory would likely lead to Mr. Putin’s political demise and could usher in a pro-Western Kremlin.



Consequently, China will either continue to maneuver to end the war on its own self-serving negotiated terms, or to prolong the war in the hope that the ongoing conflict will continue to drain the economic, military and political resources of the democratic world.

중국과 러시아는 공동기술개발에 협력한다 (3) 양젠리(중국 공민역량 총재) 러시아의 우주계획은 우크라이나 전쟁으로 축소되었다. 나사와 다른 서방 우주 기관들이 로켓발사와 우주탐사사업 계획 분야에서 러시아의 국유 우주회사인 로스코스모스와의 협력관계를 단절했기 때문이다. 러시아의 기술개발사업 계획이 우크라이나 침공에 대한 서방의 반응으로 심각하게 방해를 받고 있음에도 불구하고 모스크바의 약화된 우주 계획 및 방위사업 계획조차도 여전히 중국에 이익을 제공할 수 있다. 예를 들어 두 나라는 극초음속 미사일과 탄도 미사일을 탐지하기 위한 인공위성용 우주기반 탐지장치 분야에서 협력하기로 합의했다. 그에 덧붙여 모스크바가 우주감시기술의 개발과 배치 분야에서 베이징을 앞선 것으로 일부 분석가들은 생각한다. 그러므로 중국의 기술 및 경제의 역량을 러시아의 우주임무 분야의 깊은 경험과 결합시켜 상승효과를 내는 양국의 협력이 강력한 동맹이 될 수 있다. 베이징과 그보다 정도가 약하기는 하지만 모스크바가 우주탐사의 규칙을 정할 심산이기 때문에 그러한 동맹은 다른 나라들에게 해로운 영향을 미칠 것이다. 다른 지정학적 및 지정전략적 목표들 가운데서도 이러한 이익 및 목적을 보장하기 위해서 중국은 자국의 외교노력을 지속하여 러시아가 궁극적으로 러시아·우크라이나 전쟁에서 확실히 이기도록 노력을 기울일 것이다. 왜냐하면 우크라이나의 승리는 푸틴의 정치적 종말로 이어져 친서방적인 크렘린을 탄생시킬 가능성이 있기 때문이다. 결과적으로 중국은 자기 잇속만 차리는 협상조건으로 전쟁을 끝내기 위한 술수를 계속 부리거나 혹은 현재의 전쟁이 민주적인 세계의 경제, 군사, 정치 자원을 계속 고갈시킬 것이라는 희망 아래 전쟁을 연장시키는 계책을 계속 쓸 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com