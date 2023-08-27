[WT논평] The strangest 36 hours in world history

The Russian president had been warned by the Russian security services at least two or three days ahead of time that Prigozhin was preparing a possible rebellion, according to intelligence assessments shared with The Washington Post.



“Putin had time to take the decision to liquidate [the rebellion] and arrest the organizers,” said one of the European security officials who were interviewed by the Post.



“Then when it [the rebellion] began to happen, there was paralysis on all levels. … There was absolute dismay and confusion. For a long time, they did not know how to react.” This madcap moment lasted at least 36 hours.



If it is true that no one wanted to lead Russia during this chaotic period, it will go down as the strangest 36 hours in world history.



Well, at least for now, Mr. Putin is back in charge of his increasingly ramshackle country, but a country that seems to be losing its war with Ukraine.



Observers are beginning to speak of what type of government Mr. Putin has adopted. He is not a communist. Too many oligarchs hover around him, and they have all made too much money.



Nor is he a czarist. I believe the most apt description of Mr. Putin’s rule is his crony system of government.



The large number of mediocre appointees he has brought into public life is typical of his mediocrity. Just look at how mediocre his military has been. As soon as a general or an admiral distinguishes himself in battle, he is fired, or he dies mysteriously in battle. The Washington Post reported how Mr. Putin was paralyzed and indecisive from the start.

세계역사의 가장 이상한 36시간 R 에밋 티럴 2세(아메리칸 스펙테이터 주간) 워싱턴포스트가 공유한 정보 평가에 따르면, 프리고진이 가능한 반란을 준비하고 있던 때보다 2일 혹은 3일 전에 러시아 정보 당국들이 러시아 대통령에게 경고를 했다. “푸틴은 (반란을) 제거하고 조직자들을 체포하는 결정을 내릴 수 있는 시간이 있었다“고 포스트와 회견한 유럽의 안보 관리들 가운데 한 사람이 말했다. “이어 (반란이) 일어나기 시작했을 때 모든 단계가 마비되었다. …관계자들은 완전히 공포에 질려 혼란에 빠졌다. 오랜 시간 동안 그들은 어떻게 대응할 것인지 알지 못했다.” 이런 무모한 순간이 적어도 36시간 지속되었다. 이 혼란의 시기에 러시아를 이끌기를 원했던 사람이 없었다는 것이 사실이라면 그 시간은 세계 역사에서 가장 이상한 36시간으로 기록될 것이다. 좌우간 적어도 현재로서는 푸틴이 갈수록 위태위태해지고 있는 자기 나라의 책임자 자리에 복귀했으나 러시아는 우크라이나와의 전쟁에서 지고 있는 것처럼 보인다. 관측통들은 푸틴이 채택한 정부의 유형이 어떤 것인가를 말하기 시작했다. 푸틴은 공산주의자가 아니다. 너무나 많은 올리가르히가 그의 주변을 맴돌면서 모두 너무나 많은 돈을 벌었다. 그는 차르주의자도 아니다. 푸틴 통치에 대한 가장 적절한 묘사는 그의 정실관계 정부 체제라고 필자는 생각한다. 그가 공직생활에 데려온 평범한 피임명자들의 다수는 푸틴의 전형적인 평범함을 드러낸다. 단지 그의 군부가 얼마나 평범한지 보라. 어떤 장군이나 제독이 전투에서 두각을 나타내자마자 그는 해임되거나 혹은 전투에서 의문의 죽임을 당한다. 워싱턴포스트는 푸틴이 처음부터 마비상태에 빠져 우유부단했던 과정을 보도했다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △liquidate:제거하다 △dismay:경악 △madcap:무모한, 무분별한 △go down as∼:∼으로 기록되다 △ramshackle:금방이라도 무너질 듯한