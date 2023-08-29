[WT논평] China should get North Korea to agree to denuclearization (2)

In July 2007, International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors arrived and confirmed the shutdown of the five nuclear sites in Yongbyon, applying seals and other surveillance and monitoring equipment.



This all ended abruptly when on April 16, 2009, all IAEA inspectors were told to leave North Korea. North Korea made this decision when the IAEA inspectors had asked to visit undeclared suspect nuclear sites in North Korea, a routine request that North Korea should have approved if it had nothing to hide.



But apparently, North Korea did have something to hide: its highly enriched uranium sites for nuclear weapons.



That was the end of the Six-Party Talks, after six years of negotiations and some progress. We all know what followed.



So far in 2023, North Korea has launched three ICBMs, the latest, on July 12, was a successful launch of a Hwasong-18 solid fuel ICBM with a range of 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles).



This would be an appropriate time for China to seek U.S. support to reconstitute the Six-Party Talks. China did this in 2003, at the request of the U.S., and it can do this in 2023, taking the initiative to ensure that intentional or accidental war doesn’t erupt on the Korean Peninsula.



Indeed, China is North Korea’s only ally, and North Korea relies on China for its economic survival. Getting North Korea to return to these talks while halting all missile launches, nuclear tests, would be a significant contribution to lowering tension on the Korean Peninsula.



It would also demonstrate to the international community that the U.S. and China can and will collaborate on issues for the common good.

중국은 북한이 비핵화에 동의하도록 해야 한다 (2) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북협상 특사) 2007년 7월 국제원자력기구 사찰단이 북한에 도착하여 영변의 5개 핵 시설의 폐쇄를 확인하여 봉인을 실시하고 다른 감시 장치를 가동했다. 2009년 4월16일 국제원자력기구 사찰단 전원이 북한을 떠나라는 통보를 받았을 때 이 모든 조치는 갑자기 중지되었다. 국제원자력기구 사찰단이 북한 내부의 핵시설로 의심되지만 신고가 되지 않는 시설의 방문을 요청했을 때 북한이 이런 결정을 내렸다. 국제원자력기구 사찰단의 이런 요청은 통상적인 조치이며 북한이 숨길 것이 없다면 동의를 하는 것이 마땅했다. 그러나 북한은 무언가 숨길 것이 있는 듯했다. 북한의 핵무기용 고농축 우라늄 시설 같은 경우가 그렇다. 6년에 걸친 협상과 다소의 진전이 있은 다음 6자회담은 그렇게 끝이 났다. 우리는 어떤 사태가 뒤를 따랐는지 모두 안다. 2023년 현재까지 북한은 3차례 대륙간탄도탄을 발사했고 가장 최근인 7월12일에는 사거리가 1만5000㎞(9320마일)인 고체연료 대륙간탄도탄인 화성-18호의 발사에 성공했다. 지금이, 6자회담 복원을 위해서 중국이 미국의 지원을 모색할 적절한 시점인 듯하다. 중국은 미국의 요청에 따라 2003년에 이런 일을 했고 한반도에서 고의나 혹은 돌발적으로 전쟁이 발발하지 않도록 보장하기 위한 주도권을 행사하여 2023년에도 이것을 할 수 있다. 사실 중국은 북한의 유일한 동맹국이며 북한은 경제적 생존을 중국에 의존한다. 모든 미사일 발사와 핵실험을 중지시키고 북한을 이런 회담에 복귀시키는 것은 한반도에서 긴장을 낮추는 데 현저한 기여를 할 것이다. 그것은 또한 미국과 중국이 공동 이익이 걸린 현안들을 놓고 협력할 수 있고 협력할 것이라는 점을 국제사회에 보여줄 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com