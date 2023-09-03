[WT논평] China’s economy resembles a paper tiger (1)

An aura of invincibility has accompanied China’s meteoric rise to becoming the world’s second-largest economy. Recent revelations, however, paint a different picture, revealing a troubled economic landscape that misrepresents the nation’s apparent might.



Beneath the surface, China’s economy resembles a paper tiger ? a facade of strength hiding vulnerabilities that threaten to undermine its global standing.



One glaring indicator of this paper tiger phenomenon is the Chinese government’s attempt to control the narrative surrounding its economy. Reports reveal that local analysts and foreign investment banks are being directed not to comment negatively on the economy.



This orchestrated effort to suppress criticism indicates that the authorities are aware of the economic challenges beneath the surface.



The cracks in China’s economic armor are becoming more evident each day. Exports, once a formidable engine of growth, are now slumping. Producer prices have relentlessly declined over the past nine months, while consumer prices are flirting dangerously with deflation.



Adding to the gloom, youth unemployment has surged to a startling rate of over 21%, doubling in the last four years alone.



China’s National Bureau of Statistics has further eroded its credibility by ceasing to collect data on youth unemployment, a problem that has persisted for nearly a decade. Despite international media highlighting this issue, the Chinese government’s reluctance to acknowledge it only underscores their desperate attempts to maintain an image of stability.



“Zero COVID” measures have taken a toll on China’s economy and are partly to blame for the nation’s stubbornly high youth unemployment.

중국 경제는 종이호랑이를 닮았다 (1) 크리스토퍼 아프스(칼럼니스트) 세계 제2위의 경제대국으로 변모한 중국의 혜성 같은 상승에는 무적의 분위기가 수반되었다. 그러나 최근 드러난 몇 가지 사실은, 중국의 외견상 국력이 잘못 표현되고 있다는 것을 나타내는 다른 그림을 보여준다. 즉 경제 전반이 곤경에 빠진 것을 드러낸다. 표면하의 중국 경제는 종이호랑이를 닮았다. 즉 강력한 겉모습이, 중국의 세계적 위상을 약화시키려고 위협하는 각종 취약점을 감추고 있다. 자국 경제를 둘러싼 설명을 통제하려는 중국 정부의 시도가 이런 종이호랑이 현상의 확연한 하나의 지표다. 여러 보도는 중국의 분석가들과 외국 투자은행들이 중국 경제에 대해 부정적인 논평을 하지 말라는 지시를 받고 있다는 사실을 폭로한다. 비판을 억압하기 위한 이런 조작 노력은 중국 당국들이 표면 밑의 여러 가지 경제적인 도전과제를 인식하고 있다는 사실을 가리킨다. 중국 경제의 갑옷에 생긴 균열은 나날이 더 분명해지고 있다. 과거 엄청난 성장 동력이었던 수출은 지금 급감하고 있다. 생산자 가격이 지난 9개월 동안 가차 없이 하락한 가운데 소비자 가격은 디플레를 유발할 위험을 안고 있다. 이런 우울한 상황에 덧붙여 청년 실업이 21%를 넘는 경악할 비율로 치솟았는데, 이는 지난 4년 동안에만 2배로 증가한 것이다. 중국의 국가통계국은 근 10년 동안 지속되고 있는 문제인 청년 실업에 관한 자료 수집을 중단함으로써 자기네 신뢰성을 더욱 손상시켰다. 국제언론매체들이 이 문제를 부각시키고 있음에도 불구하고 중국 정부가 문제 인정을 거부하는 것은 오로지 자기네가 안정적이라는 이미지를 유지하려는 중국 정부의 필사적인 시도를 강조할 뿐이다. 여러 가지 ‘제로 코로나’ 대책이 중국 경제에 피해를 입혔으며 고질적인 높은 청년실업의 부분적인 원인이 되고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com