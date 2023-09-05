[WT논평] China’s economy resembles a paper tiger (2)

These measures induced volatility, which has made Chinese companies wary of hiring. The interruption of education due to the pandemic has hindered students from securing internships that tra ditionally lead to job offers. This disrupted job market threatens to stifle economic recovery and growth.



China’s housing and credit market bubble, once considered impervious, is showing alarming signs of deflation.



The housing market’s struggles are magnified by millions of unoccupied dwellings, reflecting the unsustainable expansion of real estate. Housing starts have plummeted, and local governments are grappling with financial difficulties due to slumping land sales. These red flags highlight the potential systemic risks of the housing market’s instability.



The Chinese economy’s descent into deflation is particularly concerning, given its reliance on speculative investments that fuel debt asset price bubbles. The erosion of purchasing power and decreased consumer spending pose severe threats to economic stability, underscoring the gap between appearance and reality.



While China’s economic challenges have global implications, they also present opportunities. A struggling Chinese economy could lead to falling export prices, providing much-needed relief from inflation pressures.



Economic deterioration across various sectors, points to an economy on the brink. The bursting of the housing and credit market bubble, coupled with mounting defaults, paints a stark picture of China’s vulnerability.



China’s journey from economic powerhouse to paper tiger is a cautionary tale about the perils of unsustainable growth and the importance of acknowledging underlying economic challenges.

중국 경제는 종이호랑이를 닮았다 (2) 크리스토퍼 아프스(칼럼니스트) 이런 대책들은 불안정을 초래했고, 불안정 때문에 중국 회사들은 고용을 경계하게 되었다. 코로나19 대유행으로 인한 교육의 단절은 대학생들이 인턴사원으로 취업하는 것을 방해했다. 인턴사원 취업은 전통적으로 직업 알선으로 이어진다. 이러한 직업시장의 붕괴는 경제 회복과 성장의 숨통을 조이려고 위협한다. 중국의 주택 및 신용 시장의 거품은 과거 별 영향을 주지 않는 것으로 간주되었으나 이제 디플레의 경악할 만한 각종 표시를 보이고 있다. 주택 시장의 곤경은 수백만 채의 미입주 주택에 의해 확대되고 있는데, 이는 부동산의 지속 불가능한 확장을 반영한다. 주택 착공 건수는 급감했고 토지 매매의 둔화로 인해서 중국의 지방 정부들은 각종 재정적인 어려움과 씨름하고 있다. 이러한 붉은 깃발들은 주택시장의 불안정에 따른 체제의 잠재적 위험부담을 잘 보여 준다. 중국이 부채 자산 가격의 거품에 연료가 되는 투기적인 자본투자에 의존하고 있는 점을 감안할 때 중국 경제가 디플레로 하강하는 것이 특히 걱정된다. 구매력 감소와 소비자 지출 감소는 경제적 안정에 대한 심각한 위협을 제기하고 있는데, 이는 외형과 실제 사이의 간격을 강조한다. 중국의 경제적 도전과제들이 세계적인 영향을 미치는 가운데 또한 여러 가지 기회도 제공한다. 고전하는 중국 경제는 수출 가격의 하락을 유도할 수 있어 인플레 압력에 대한 긴요한 완화책이 된다. 다양한 분야의 경제 상황 악화는 경제가 벼랑 끝에 내몰리고 있다는 것을 가리킨다. 주택과 신용 시장의 거품 붕괴는 증가하는 디폴트와 더불어 중국의 취약성을 적나라하게 보여준다. 경제의 동력원에서 종이호랑이에 이르는 중국의 여정은 지속 불가능한 성장이 초래하는 위험과 밑바탕의 각종 경제적 도전과제를 인정하는 것이 중요하다는 것에 관한 경계의 이야기이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com