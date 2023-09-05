[WT논평] A new kind of Maoism

Mao Zedong became one of the last century’s most powerful dictators by completely transforming Chinese society through the systematic use of violence, coercion, and aggressive propaganda.



His method was unique and so ruthlessly effective that it was codified by historians and political scholars as Maoism.



Today, a new kind of Maoism is developing on the American left, and it is a direct threat to the American traditions of individual rights, the rule of law, the Constitution and personal freedom.



The Maoist levels of violence and mass murder have not occurred here, but the patterns of psychological coercion and propaganda are thriving.



Maoist-style groupthink and forced confession, and coercion have been spreading through our top universities and the corporate news media for decades. They have recently permeated our governmental bureaucracies, military, and even large corporations.



Weaponizing class through critical class theory and other pseudo - scholarly propaganda allows the new Maoists to designate what classes are approved or blacklisted ― then label who belongs to what class on their terms.



You can see new Maoist patterns in America through the left’s radicalization of youth, destruction of history, and widespread use of propaganda.



Recall the objective of Mao’s Cultural Revolution (in addition to eliminating his opposition) and the aim of the Red Guards was to destroy the ‘four olds’: old ideas, old customs, old habits, and old culture.

새로운 종류의 마오주의 뉴트 깅리치(전 미 하원의장) 마오쩌둥은 폭력과 협박 및 공격적인 선전을 체계적으로 사용하여 중국 사회를 완전히 변모시킴으로써 지난 세기의 가장 강력한 독재자들 가운데 하나가 되었다. 그의 독특한 방식은 너무나 무자비하게 효과적이어서 역사가들과 정치학자들은 마오주의라고 성문화했다. 오늘날 새로운 종류의 마오주의가 미국의 좌파 가운데서 발달하고 있으며 그것은 미국의 개인의 권리, 법의 통치, 헌법, 개인의 자유 전통을 직접적으로 위협하고 있다. 마오주의자 수준의 폭력과 대규모 살인이 아직 여기서 발생하지는 않았으나 심리적인 협박과 선전의 패턴이 번성하고 있다. 마오주의 스타일의 집단사고와 강제 고백 및 협박이 우리의 여러 정상급 대학교와 뉴스매체 기업을 통해서 지난 수십 년 동안 확산되어 왔다. 그것은 최근에 우리의 정부 관료체제와 군부 및 심지어 대기업들에까지 침투했다. 비판적인 계급이론과 다른 사이비 학문적인 선전을 통해 계급을 무기화함으로써 신마오주의가 어떤 계급을 승인 혹은 블랙리스트에 올리도록 지정하고 그다음에는 자기네 조건에 따라 누가 어떤 계급에 속하는지 꼬리표를 붙이도록 허용한다. 독자는 좌파의 청년층 급진화, 역사 파괴, 광범한 선전의 이용을 통해 미국의 새로운 마오주의 패턴을 볼 수 있다. 마오쩌둥이 자기 반대파 제거와 더불어 문화혁명을 일으킨 목적과 홍위병의 목표는 옛 사상, 풍속, 관습, 문화의 ‘4구’를 파괴하는 것이었다는 사실을 상기하자. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △codify: 성문화하다 △thriving: 번성하는 △permeate: 침투하다, 퍼지다 △designate: 지정하다