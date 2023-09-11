[WT논평] Ukraine would have needed much more support (1)

Why did Vladimir Putin’s Russia invade Ukraine? Ukraine posed no threat to Russia, and it was smaller and poorer. The Russians and Ukrainians shared some history, ethnic background and religion. Many Ukrainians used Russian as a first or second language.



To the extent that Russia wanted Ukrainian wheat or coal, it would have been much cheaper to buy them rather than wage war. Was there anything that the U.S. and Europeans could have done differently when socialism crashed in Central and Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union broke up in the 1989-91 period that would have likely prevented the Ukraine war?



About half of Ukraine, like Poland, has been part of Russia off and on over the last few hundred years. The Europeans had engaged in countless wars over territory from the beginning of recorded time.



At the end of World War Ⅰ, the map of Europe was redrawn to give most Europeans a “homeland” to end wars over territory. The Germans and some others felt shortchanged, and once they had the chance to rebuild their armies, Hitler took them to war to conquer Europe ― which did not work out terribly well for the Germans.



So once again, after World War Ⅱ, the victorious allies redrew the map of Europe. Poland was moved west to punish the Germans and to make Stalin happy. Ukraine, home to the largest tank battles of the war, was once again forced to be part of the Soviet Union.



With the fall and breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991, Ukraine, along with Russia, was left as an independent nuclear country. The Ukrainians were broke and thus agreed in 1994 to give up their nuclear weapons in exchange for a large payment from the U.S. and others and security guarantees.

우크라이나는 훨씬 많은 지원이 필요했을 것이다 (1) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 블라디미르 푸틴은 왜 우크라이나를 침공했을까. 우크라이나는 러시아를 위협하지 않았고 나라는 더 작고 더 가난했다. 러시아 사람들과 우크라이나 사람들은 역사와 인종적 배경 및 종교를 어느 정도 공유하고 있다. 많은 우크라이나 사람들은 러시아어를 첫 번째 혹은 두 번째 언어로 사용했다. 러시아가 우크라이나의 밀과 석탄을 원한 경우라면 전쟁을 벌이는 것보다 사는 것이 훨씬 쌌을 것이다. 중부와 동부 유럽에서 사회주의가 무너지고 1989∼1991년 소련이 붕괴되었을 때 미국과 유럽은 우크라이나 전쟁을 막을 가능성이 있는 어떤 다른 조치를 취할 수 있지 않았을까. 우크라이나의 대략 절반은 폴란드처럼 적어도 지난 몇백 년 동안 때때로 러시아의 일부였다. 유럽 사람들은 역사가 기록되기 시작한 시대부터 영토를 놓고 수없이 전쟁을 벌여 왔다. 제1차 세계대전이 끝나고 영토를 놓고 벌이는 전쟁을 끝내고 대다수 유럽인들에게 “조국”을 선사하기 위해서 유럽의 지도가 다시 그려졌다. 독일 사람들과 몇몇 다른 나라 사람들은 부당한 대우를 받았다고 느꼈으며 자기네 군대를 재구축할 기회를 갖자마자 히틀러는 그들을 유럽 정복 전쟁에 끌어들였는데 이는 독일 사람들에게 아주 잘 풀리지는 않았다. 그리하여 또다시 제2차 세계대전 후 승전한 연합국 측은 유럽의 지도를 다시 그렸다. 폴란드는 독일을 응징하고 스탈린을 기쁘게 하기 위해 서쪽으로 이동을 당했다. 전쟁의 전차전 최대 격전지였던 우크라이나는 또다시 소련의 일부로 강제 편입되었다. 1991년 소련의 몰락과 붕괴로 우크라이나는 러시아와 더불어 핵무기를 보유한 독립국가로 남겨졌다. 파산한 우크라이나 사람들은 이리하여 미국 및 다른 나라들로부터 거액의 배상금과 안전보장을 제공받는 대가로 핵무기를 포기하는 데 1994년 동의했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com