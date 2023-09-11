잔해 아래서 기도하는 자원봉사자 기사입력 2023-09-11 18:13:04 기사수정 2023-09-11 18:13:04 글씨 크기 선택 가장 작은 크기 글자 한 단계 작은 크기 글자 기본 크기 글자 한 단계 큰 크기 글자 가장 큰 크기 글자 TOPSHOT - A volunteer prays near the rubble of collapsed buildings in the village of Imi N'Tala near Amizmiz in central Morocco after the deadly 6.8-magnitude September 8 earthquake, on September 10, 2023. Using heavy equipment and even their bare hands, rescuers in Morocco on September 10 stepped up efforts to find survivors of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people and flattened villages. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)/2023-09-11 14:40:54/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2023 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.> 8일(현지시간) 규모 6.8의 강진이 발생한 모로코의 산악 마을 아미즈미즈에서 10일 구조활동을 하던 한 자원봉사자가 무너져 내린 건물 잔해 아래서 하루 다섯 차례 무슬림 신자가 의무적으로 해야 하는 기도 의식인 살라트를 행하고 있다. <연합> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 메뉴보기 페이스북 공유 트위터 공유 네이버 카카오톡 url 공유 페이스북 공유 카카오플친 공유 카카오스토리 공유