맨손으로 흙더미 파내는 구조 대원들 기사입력 2023-09-11 18:12:19 기사수정 2023-09-11 18:12:18

epa10853346 Rescue workers take part in a rescue operation following a powerful earthquake in Ouirgane, south of Marrakesh, Morocco, 10 September 2023. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck central Morocco late 08 September has killed at least 2,012 people and injured 2,059 others, 1,404 of whom are in serious condition, damaging buildings from villages and towns in the Atlas Mountains to Marrakesh, according to a report released by the country's Interior Ministry. The earthquake has affected more than 300,000 people in Marrakesh and its outskirts, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA 모로코 마라케시의 한 마을에서 활동 중인 구조 대원들이 10일(현지시간) 동료가 이틀 전 강진으로 붕괴된 가옥 지하실의 좁은 입구를 가득 메운 흙더미를 맨손으로 파내 수색용 진입로를 만드는 것을 지켜보고 있다. <연합>