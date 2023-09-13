[WT논평] Ukraine would have needed much more support (3)

The result is that all of the former communist countries in Central and Eastern Europe, including the Baltics, which were part of the Soviet Union, are now functioning free-market democracies with rising per capita incomes. Most have become members of the European Union, fully integrating their economies with Western Europe.



After the fall of the Soviet Union, it might have been possible to also set a course for Russia, Belarus and Ukraine to become part of the EU, with full economic integration. If that had happened, there would be no use for NATO in at least its present form, and that tension would be gone.



Russia’s actions in Ukraine can be at least partially explained by its fear of invasion from the West by playing on what now seems an irrational fear based on the history of invasions from the Swedes, the French (Napoleon burned Moscow) and the British, as well as successive German invasions.



Remember, the EU got its start by the forming of the European Coal and Steel Community in 1951 as a way of integrating the European industrial economies so they could no longer wage war on one another.



The Russians thought they had an agreement that NATO would not expand beyond Germany when Mikhail Gorbachev acquiesced to the former East Germany’s becoming part of Germany and hence part of the EU and NATO.



Given the lack of democratic traditions and a real market economy, as well as a high level of corruption, Russia, Belarus and Ukraine would have needed much more support to make the transition to full and equal European countries.



But the cost to the rest of the EU, the U.S., and the rest of the world would clearly have been far less than the current mess and uncertainty.

우크라이나는 훨씬 많은 지원이 필요했을 것이다(3) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 결과는 중부 및 동부 유럽에 있는 모든 과거 공산주의 국가들이 지금은 1인당 소득이 증가하는 가운데 자유시장 민주주의 국가의 기능을 발휘하고 있다. 그 가운데는 구소련의 일부였던 발트 국가들이 포함된다. 대부분이 유럽연합 회원국이 되어 자국 경제를 서유럽과 완전히 통합시켰다. 구소련 몰락 후 러시아, 벨라루스, 우크라이나가 완전한 경제적 통합을 통해서 유럽연합의 일부가 되도록 하는 진로를 설정하는 것 또한 가능했을지도 모른다. 만약 그것이 실현되었다면 적어도 현재 형태로 나토를 이용할 필요가 없을 것이며 긴장은 사라졌을 것이다. 러시아가 우크라이나에서 하는 행동은, 연이은 독일의 침공과 더불어 스웨덴, 프랑스(나폴레옹은 모스크바를 불태웠다), 영국의 침공 역사에 바탕을 둔 이제 비합리적인 것으로 보이는 두려움에서 벗어나지 못하는 데 따른 서방의 침공에 대한 공포에 의해 적어도 부분적으로 설명이 될 수 있다. 유럽의 산업 경제 국가들을 통합하여 서로 전쟁을 더 이상 벌일 수 없도록 하는 방법으로 1951년 유럽 석탄 철강 공동체를 결성함으로써 유럽연합이 시작된 사실을 기억하자. 러시아 사람들은 구동독이 독일의 일부가 되고, 따라서 유럽연합 및 나토의 일부가 되도록 미하일 고르바초프가 묵인했을 때 나토가 독일 너머로 확장되지 않을 것이란 합의를 받았다고 생각했다. 부패의 수준이 높은 데다가 민주주의 전통과 진정한 시장경제가 결여된 상황을 감안할 때 러시아, 벨라루스, 우크라이나를 완전하고 동등한 유럽국가들로 이행시키기 위해서는 훨씬 더 많은 지원이 필요했을 것이다. 그러나 나머지 유럽연합과 미국 및 여타 세계가 부담하는 대가는 현재의 혼란 및 불확실성보다 분명히 훨씬 적을 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com