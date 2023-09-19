“리비아 대홍수 부실 대응”… 생존 주민들 첫 반정부 시위 기사입력 2023-09-19 19:39:05 기사수정 2023-09-19 19:39:05 글씨 크기 선택 가장 작은 크기 글자 한 단계 작은 크기 글자 기본 크기 글자 한 단계 큰 크기 글자 가장 큰 크기 글자 TOPSHOT - People gather for a demonstration outside the surviving Al-Sahaba mosque in Libya's eastern city of Derna on September 18, 2023, as they protest against government neglect to the two dams which broke and led to the deadly flash floods that hit the city the prior week. A week after a tsunami-sized flash flood devastated the Libyan coastal city of Derna, sweeping thousands to their deaths, the international aid effort to help the grieving survivors slowly gathered pace. The enormous flood, fuelled by torrential rains on September 10, had broken through two upstream dams and sent a giant wave crashing down the previously dry river bed, or wadi, that bisects the city of about 100,000 people. (Photo by Hussam AHMED / AFP)/2023-09-19 14:54:22/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2023 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.> 태풍이 쏟아낸 폭우로 댐이 붕괴하면서 수천 명이 사망한 리비아 동부 항구도시 데르나의 모스크 앞 광장에 사고 이후 처음으로 모인 생존 주민들이 18일(현지시간) 댐 보수 등을 등한시해 피해를 키운 정부의 부패와 무능을 성토하고 있다. 이들은 이날 저녁 데르나 시장의 집에 불을 지르기도 했다. <연합> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 메뉴보기 페이스북 공유 트위터 공유 네이버 카카오톡 url 공유 페이스북 공유 카카오플친 공유 카카오스토리 공유