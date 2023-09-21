질문 받는 파월 기사입력 2023-09-21 18:53:13 기사수정 2023-09-21 18:53:12 글씨 크기 선택 가장 작은 크기 글자 한 단계 작은 크기 글자 기본 크기 글자 한 단계 큰 크기 글자 가장 큰 크기 글자 epa10872698 US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to respond to questions from the news media during a press conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, DC, USA, 20 September 2023. Chair Powell announced that interest rates will hold steady at the Fed's current target range of 5.25 to 5.5 percent. EPA/SHAWN THEW/2023-09-21 05:01:36/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2023 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.> 제롬 파월 미국 연방준비제도(Fed·연준) 의장이 20일(현지시간) 워싱턴 연준 본부에서 열린 연방공개시장위원회(FOMC) 정례회의 후 기자회견에서 질문하기 위해 손 든 기자들을 바라보고 있다. <연합> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 메뉴보기 페이스북 공유 트위터 공유 네이버 카카오톡 url 공유 페이스북 공유 카카오플친 공유 카카오스토리 공유