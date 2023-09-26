[WT논평] Cracks are emerging in China’s industrial policies (2)

Private real estate developers like now-bankrupt Evergrande and Country Garden borrowed from trust companies and banks to build homes and office buildings ― and many projects became white elephant projects both in China’s ghost cities and nearby Asia ― for example, Forest City in the straits between Malaysia and Singapore. They also borrowed from prospective homeowners.



Now China has the paradox of real estate development companies with unsold apartments in ghost cities and unable to deliver prepaid-for homes in places where housing is needed. Prospective new buyers are wary, driving down real estate values, and municipal land sales and threatening the resources of municipal governments need to shore up LGFVs.



Development companies borrowed from China’s shadow banking system ― trust companies ― and ordinary banks.



Trust companies sell exotic products to wealthier clients by promising outsized returns and lent that money to real estate developers and invested in stocks, commodities and other nontransparent assets. Prominent among them, Zhongrong has missed payments to investors.



China’s banks have about half of their assets tied up in local government debt and various forms of property loans ― credit to real estate developers and trust companies as well as plain-vanilla mortgages. The biggest chunks are mortgages, but many of those won’t get paid if promised homes are not delivered or real estate loses its value.



Evergrande’s bankruptcy potentially strands 1.6 million people who have paid for undelivered homes, and housing prices in major cities have fallen by double digits since Evergrande missed bond payments in 2021.

중국의 산업정책에 나타나는 균열 (2) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 현재 파산한 헝다와 비구이위안 같은 부동산개발업자들은 주택과 사무실 건물을 짓기 위해서 신탁회사와 은행으로부터 돈을 빌렸으며 다수의 사업계획이 중국의 유령도시들과 예를 들어 말레이시아와 싱가포르 사이의 해협에 위치한 포리스트시티 같은 인근의 아시아 지역 양쪽에서 비용이 많이 들고 처치가 곤란한 애물단지가 되었다. 그들은 또한 장래의 주택 소유자들로부터 돈을 빌렸다. 현재 중국은, 부동산 개발업자들이 여러 유령도시에서 팔리지 않는 아파트를 보유한 가운데 주택이 필요한 지역에서는 선불 받은 주택을 인도할 수 없는 역설을 안고 있다. 장래의 신규 구매자들은 몸을 사려 부동산 가치와 지방자치단체의 토지 판매를 떨어뜨리고 지방자치 정부들이 LGFV를 지탱하는 데 필요한 각종 자원을 위협하고 있다. 개발회사들은 중국의 그림자 금융 체제인 신탁회사들과 일반은행들로부터 돈을 빌렸다. 신탁회사들은 특대의 수익을 약속함으로써 부유한 고객들에게 이국적인 제품을 판매하고 그 돈을 부동산 개발업자들에게 빌려주거나 증권, 상품, 여타 불투명한 각종 자산에 투자했다. 그런 회사 가운데 두드러진 사례인 중룽은 투자자들에 대한 지불을 이행하지 못했다. 중국의 은행들은 자기네 자산의 대략 절반이 지방 정부의 부채와 여러 가지 형태의 부동산 대출 및 파생상품적 요소가 없는 담보 대출금과 더불어 부동산 개발업자들과 신탁회사들에 제공한 융자에 묶여 있다. 가장 규모가 큰 부분은 담보 대출금이지만 그중 다수는 약속된 주택이 인도되지 않거나 부동산이 가치를 상실할 경우 상환되지 않을 것이다. 인도되지 않은 주택에 값을 치른 160만명의 사람들이 헝다의 파산으로 진퇴양난의 곤경에 빠질 가능성이 있으며 헝다가 2021년 채권 지불에 실패한 이후 여러 대도시의 주택 가격은 두 자릿수로 떨어지고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △white elephant: 비용 많이 들고 처치 곤란한 애물단지 △prospective: 유망한 △shadow banking system: 그림자 금융 △trust company: 신탁회사 △exotic:이국적인, 외국의 outsized:대형의, 특대의 △return: 수익