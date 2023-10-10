[WT논평] China is devouring the geopolitical system (1)

China has implemented a deft strategy to peel the Middle East away from the United States. Many observers have fixated on the fact that China is doing this to lay claim to the vast oil and natural gas wealth that exists beneath the sands of the region. Certainly, this is true.



Yet China’s plan goes much deeper than just control over fossil fuel. China wants to partner with and gain access to the budding high-tech development projects throughout the region. In places like Saudi Arabia and Israel, cutting-edge scientific innovation is underway that will directly affect the outcome of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



The Fourth Industrial Revolution is the name experts have given to our current moment of socioeconomic development. It is the creation of new innovations. The nation that innovates the most in new domains will be the dominant superpower for the next century.



Previously, the second and third industrial revolutions were dominated by the United States. This was the true source of America’s power and the reason why the U.S. has been the world’s dominant superpower for as long as it has been.



Unfortunately, according to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, China dominates 37 of the 44 key areas of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



China’s state-backed telecommunications firm, Huawei, has announced that it will move its Middle East headquarters to the Saudi capital of Riyadh. But that is just the start of China’s movement into the Middle East.



Its true target is Israel. In the progressive democracy of Israel exists one of the world’s most advanced high-tech industries.

중국이 지정학 체제를 집어삼키고 있다 (1) 브랜던 J 와이처트(칼럼니스트) 중국은 중동을 미국으로부터 벗겨내는 능숙하고도 재빠른 전략을 시행하고 있다. 많은 관측통들은 중국이 중동지역의 모래 아래 존재하는 풍부하고 방대한 석유 및 천연가스에 대한 권리를 주장하기 위해 이런 전략을 구사하고 있다는 사실에 주목해 왔다. 분명히 이는 사실이다. 그러나 중국의 계획은 단지 화석연료의 장악보다 훨씬 더 깊은 곳을 노린다. 중국은 중동 전역에서 싹트고 있는 여러 가지 첨단기술 개발사업에 동업자가 되어 접근하기를 원한다. 사우디아라비아와 이스라엘 같은 곳에서는 최첨단 과학기술 혁신이 진행되고 있으며, 이는 제4산업혁명의 결과에 직접적인 영향을 미칠 것이다. 제4산업혁명은 전문가들이 우리의 현재 사회경제 발전 국면에 붙인 이름이다. 그것은 각종 새로운 기술혁신의 창조다. 새로운 각종 영역에서 기술혁신을 가장 잘하는 나라가 다음 세기를 지배하는 초강대국이 될 것이다. 과거의 두 번째 및 세 번째 산업혁명은 미국이 지배했다. 이것은 미국 국력의 진정한 원천이었고, 미국이 세계를 지배하는 초강대국 지위를 유지했던 이유이기도 하다. 호주 전략정책연구소에 따르면, 불행히도 중국이 제4산업혁명의 44개 핵심 분야 가운데 37개를 지배하고 있다. 중국 정부가 지원하는 통신장비 회사인 화웨이는 자사의 중동 본부를 사우디아라비아 수도인 리야드로 옮길 것이라고 발표했다. 그러나 그것은 중국의 중동 진입의 단지 시작에 불과할 뿐이다. 중국의 진정한 표적은 이스라엘이다. 혁신적인 민주주의 국가인 이스라엘에는 세계에서 가장 발전한 첨단기술 산업들이 존재한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △implement: 시행하다 △peel: 껍질을 벗기다 △fixate: 응시하다 △lay claim to: ∼에 대한 권리를 주장하다 △gain access to: ∼에 접근하다 △progressive: 혁신적인