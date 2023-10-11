“이스라엘 지지” 기사입력 2023-10-11 19:08:33 기사수정 2023-10-11 19:08:33 글씨 크기 선택 가장 작은 크기 글자 한 단계 작은 크기 글자 기본 크기 글자 한 단계 큰 크기 글자 가장 큰 크기 글자 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 10: Thousands attend a 'New York Stands With Israel' vigil and rally on October 10, 2023 in New York City. Around the country and world, supporters of Israel are attending gatherings to show support for Israel following last weekends attacks by Palestinian militants that has left hundreds of civilians dead and over a hundred hostages taken into Gaza. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)/2023-10-11 09:11:59/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2023 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.> 팔레스타인 무장정파 하마스와 이스라엘 간 무력 충돌 나흘째인 10일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열린 이스라엘 지지 집회 참가자가 이스라엘 국기색을 배경으로 ‘뉴욕은 이스라엘 편’이라고 적힌 종이를 들어 보이고 있다. <연합> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 메뉴보기 페이스북 공유 트위터 공유 네이버 카카오톡 url 공유 페이스북 공유 카카오플친 공유 카카오스토리 공유