[WT논평] Islam will never make peace with infidels (2)

It didn’t take long for Hamas to come to power. The PLO wasn’t bloodthirsty enough for Gazans.



Unlike the PLO, Hamas has never promised peace. The latest genocidal war follows 23 years of rocket attacks and terrorist incursions. Thus, the road to the greatest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust goes back almost a quarter century.



Islam will never make peace with those it calls infidels. It hasn’t since Muhammad’s conquest of Mecca in 629 C.E. Within 100 years of the Prophet’s death, his followers ruled an empire stretching from the Pyrenees to the Indus River ― all conquered by the sword.



In his classic “The Clash of Civilizations and the Remaking of World Order,” Harvard historian Samuel P. Huntington said future conflicts would not be between nations but religions and ideologies.



Mr. Huntington wrote that whenever Muslim populations come in contact with infidels ― Jews, Christians, Hindus and Buddhists ― conflict is inevitable.



“Islam’s borders are bloody, and so are its innards. The fundamental problem for the West is not Islamic fundamentalism. It is Islam, a different civilization whose people are convinced of the superiority of their culture and are obsessed with the inferiority of their power.”



Now the West is allowing mass migration from the Muslim world. Sweden has gone from the safest country in Europe to one of the most dangerous due to the influx. And the terrorists who committed unspeakable atrocities in Israel are infiltrating our borders.



The siege of Vienna, the Mughal Empire, 9/11 and the latest Hamas atrocities ― it’s the same story.

이슬람은 불신자들과 결코 화해하지 않는다 (2) 돈 페더(칼럼니스트) 하마스가 권력을 잡는 데는 오랜 시간이 걸리지 않았다. 팔레스타인해방기구(PLO)는 가자 주민들에게 충분히 잔인하지 않았다. PLO와 달리 하마스는 한 번도 평화를 약속하지 않았다. 최근의 종족학살 전쟁은 23년에 걸친 로켓 공격과 테러분자들의 습격에 뒤를 이은 것이다. 그러므로 홀로코스트 이후 최대 규모의 유대인 학살로 가는 길은 거의 사반세기 뒤로 거슬러 올라간다. 이슬람은 자기네가 불신자라고 부르는 사람들과 결코 화해하지 않을 것이다. 무함마드의 서기 629년 메카 정복 이후 화해하지 않았다. 선지자 무함마드가 죽고 나서 100년 이내에 그의 추종자들은 피레네산맥에서 인더스강까지 펼쳐진 제국을 통치했는데 모두 칼로 정복한 땅이었다. 하버드 대학교의 역사학자 새뮤얼 P 헌팅턴은 그의 고전적인 저서 ‘문명의 충돌과 세계질서의 재구성’에서 미래의 분쟁은 국가 사이의 분쟁이 아니라 종교 및 이념의 충돌이 될 것이라고 말했다. 무슬림 주민들이 유대인, 기독교인, 힌두교도, 불교도 등 불신자들과 접촉할 때마다 충돌이 불가피하다고 헌팅턴은 썼다. “이슬람의 여러 국경선은 피로 물들어 있고 이슬람 영토 내부 또한 그렇다. 서방의 근본적 문제는 이슬람의 근본주의가 아니다. 주민들이 자기네 문화의 우월함을 확신하면서 자기네 세력의 열등함에 집착하는 다른 문명인 이슬람이 문제다.” 지금 서방세계는 무슬림 세계 주민의 대규모 이주를 허용하고 있다. 스웨덴은 유럽에서 가장 안전한 나라에서 무슬림 인구 유입으로 가장 위험한 나라 가운데 하나가 되었다. 그리고 이스라엘에서 이루 말할 수 없는 잔혹행위를 일삼고 있는 테러분자들이 우리의 국경 안으로 침투하고 있다. 빈의 포위, 무굴 제국, 9·11사태, 최근 하마스의 잔혹행위는 동일한 이야기다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com