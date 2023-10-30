[WT논평] Socialists support the ends of terrorists

Hamas is no militant organization; it is a terrorist organization. America’s progressives are socialists, and socialists have long supported the methods and ends of terrorists.



Just as Hamas had intended to exterminate Israelis, the socialists rallied in the midst of the carnage. Both organizations have long legacies of using terror to exterminate and silence their opponents.



The socialists’ embrace of terror is so long and so tight that only their attempts to foist their own history on to the right can obscure it. Sadly, we have been complicit in allowing them to do so.



The Soviet Union? Its full name was the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics; it was founded on terror and survived on terror - the KGB and gulags. The Nazis, whom the left have tried to recast somehow as being attached to the right? It was the German Nationalist Socialist Workers Party.



Even the fascists were socialists, despite the left’s insistent recasting. As the Austrian economist Ludwig von Mises reminds us: “Nobody could surpass Mussolini in Marxian zeal … [and] from the dust-heap of discarded socialist utopias, the Fascist scholars salvaged the scheme of guild socialism.”



So it is hardly surprising that New York’s socialists would so rapidly and readily coincide their embrace of Palestinian leaders with the fresh terror of those leaders’ terrorist government.



There was only the bursting of the illusions of the misguided who had wished to see the socialists as something other than what they truly are.



For too long, America’s left has socialized socialism and fixated on making fascism fashionable.

사회주의자들은 테러분자들의 목적을 지지한다 J T 영(칼럼니스트) 하마스는 군사조직이 아니다. 하마스는 테러조직이다. 미국의 진보주의자들은 사회주의자이며 사회주의자들은 테러분자들의 방법과 목적을 오래전부터 지지해 왔다. 하마스가 이스라엘 사람들을 몰살시킬 심산인 것과 꼭 마찬가지로 사회주의자들은 대학살의 와중에서 단결했다. 두 조직은 자기네 반대세력을 몰살시키고 침묵시키기 위해서 오래전부터 테러를 사용해온 유산을 갖고 있다. 사회주의자들의 테러 수용은 너무나 오래되고 너무나 단단하여 그들이 자기네 역사를 우파에게 떠넘기려는 시도만이 그들의 역사를 얼버무릴 수 있다. 슬프게도 우리는 그들의 그런 노력을 허용하는 데 공모해 왔다. 구소련은 어떤가. 구소련의 완전한 명칭은 소비에트 사회주의 공화국 연방이었다. 그 나라는 테러 위에 세워졌고 KGB와 수용소군도 같은 테러 위에 존속했다. 좌파가 우파에 갖다 붙이기 위해서 다르게 제시하려고 시도해 온 나치는 어떤가. 나치는 독일 국가 사회주의 노동자당이었다. 심지어 파시스트들까지도 사회주의자였다. 다르게 제시하려는 좌파의 고집에도 불구하고 그랬다. 오스트리아 경제학자 루트비히 폰 미제스는 우리에게 이렇게 상기시킨다. “마르크스에 대한 열정 면에서 무솔리니를 능가할 수 있는 사람은 없다. 그리고 버려진 사회주의 이상향의 쓰레기 더미에서 파시스트 학자들은 길드 사회주의의 뼈대를 구해냈다.” 그러므로 뉴욕의 사회주의자들이 그처럼 신속하고 즉각적으로, 테러를 일삼는 정부를 앞세워 새로운 테러를 저지른 팔레스타인 지도자들에게 동조한 것은 그다지 놀라운 일이 못 된다. 사회주의자들의 진면목을 외면하기를 원하는, 이해를 잘못한 사람들의 환상이 폭발하고 있었을 따름이다. 너무 오랜 기간 미국의 좌파는 사회주의를 사회화시키고 파시즘을 유행시키는 데 집착해 왔다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com