[WT논평] Two toxic triangles (1)

President Trump’s administration gave great attention to two toxic triangles that this author highlighted, though ignored by the mainstream media. They dubbed the first of these the “Axis of Resistance,” a self-declared malevolence of Iran, Syria and Hamas.



The second underscored by then-National Security Adviser John Bolton was the “Troika of Tyranny” calling out Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.



These were categories of evil that share duplicity, violence, atrocity, dictatorship and terrorism.



We are now witnessing the debate of U.S.-Iran relations reach another fever pitch about Iran’s nuclear weapons program. This has always been a morass that deviates one’s attention from the actual story.



As important as Iran’s weapons program’s issue is, it fundamentally misses the more significant point: the Iranian regime itself. The root problem is the Iranian regime. The symptom is their nuclear weapons program.



However, not addressing the root problem leaves in place Iran’s Shiite empire-building in the Middle East, their collaboration and alliance with Syria and Russia, their state sponsorship of terrorism, their atrocities against their own people and their missile program.



Related to the media’s misdirection over the Iranian situation is the relationship between Iran and North Korea. This relationship began with the fall of the shah’s government in 1979, when Iran joined North Korea as an enemy of the United States. In the 1980s, Iran purchased ballistic missiles from North Korea, often facilitated by China.



As North Korean missile technology and nuclear weapons research amplified, so did Iranian missile capability,

유독한 두 가지 삼각관계 (1) 러몬트 칼루치(리폰대 정치학 교수) 트럼프 대통령 행정부는 유독한 두 가지 삼각관계에 큰 관심을 기울였다. 필자가 이를 강조했으나 주류 언론은 무시했다. 그들은 이런 삼각관계 가운데 첫 번째에 ‘저항의 축’이란 별명을 붙였는데, 이는 증오감을 노골적으로 드러내는 이란, 시리아, 하마스의 삼각관계이다. 당시 국가안보보좌관이었던 존 볼튼이 강조했던 두 번째 삼각관계는 쿠바, 니카라과, 베네수엘라를 지칭하는 ‘독재 3개국’이었다. 이들은 표리부동, 폭력, 잔혹행위, 독재, 테러행위라는 공통점을 가진 악의 범주였다. 우리는 지금 미국·이란관계에 관한 논쟁이 이란의 핵무기 프로그램을 놓고 또다시 극도로 과열되는 것을 목도하고 있다. 이 논쟁은 항상 사람들의 관심을 사태의 실상으로부터 다른 곳으로 돌리는 늪이다. 이란의 무기계획 문제가 중요하기는 하지만 이 논쟁은 이란 정권 자체가 문제라는 더 중요한 점을 근본적으로 놓치고 있다. 문제의 근원은 이란 정권이다. 이란의 핵무기 계획은 증상이다. 그러나 근본적인 문제를 해결하지 않는 것은, 이란의 이슬람 시아파가 중동에서 제국을 건설하고 시리아 및 러시아와 동맹하여 협력하며 국가차원에서 테러를 지원하고 자국 국민에게 잔혹행위를 일삼으며 미사일 계획을 추진하도록 방치하는 것이다. 이란 상황에 대한 언론의 오도와 관련된 것이 이란과 북한 사이의 관계다. 이 관계는 1979년 팔레비 정부의 몰락과 더불어 시작되었다. 당시 이란은 북한 편에 가담하여 미국의 적이 되었다. 1980년대에 이란은 북한으로부터 탄도 미사일을 구입했는데 종종 중국이 이 거래를 용이하게 만들었다. 북한의 미사일 기술과 핵무기 연구가 증폭됨에 따라 이란의 미사일 역량도 증강되었다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △toxic: 유독성의, 악의가 있는 △malevolence: 악의, 증오 △troika: 3개 국가