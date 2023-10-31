[WT논평] Two toxic triangles (2)

This relationship was a two-way street as Iran provided North Korea with oil and missile test data.



North Korean and Chinese teams frequently were in Iran to train and test, illustrating this toxic relationship. In 2010, Iran received 19 BM-25 missiles with a range of 2,000 miles (3,218 km), placing NATO countries under threat. North Korea’s ability to use Iran as a testing opportunity enhanced its own ability to develop long-range ballistic missiles.



Thus, Iran and North Korea created a synthesis of production, experimentation, testing, development and deployment that allows both to become a nuclear weapons power with ICBM capabilities ultimately.



This relationship is currently helping both parties develop submarine and cruise missile technology.



The relationship has fostered cooperation and exchange in the realms of intelligence, underground facility production and special operations warfare. Both nations seem incredibly interested in potential EMP strikes against the United States.



Further, this partnership extends to dangerous state and non-state actors such as Syria and Hezbollah.



The nuclear threat looms large as another two-way street developed over centrifuge, enrichment, uranium and plutonium. It is clear that North Korea is facilitating Iran, becoming a nuclear weapons power



One of the easiest paths of deception is to become obsessed with statistics rather than intent. We have understood the strategic intent of the North Korean and Iranian regimes for decades.



There is long-standing proof of a toxic partnership directed at the heart of the American people. Future policies need to address the root of the problem, not become sucked into a vortex of never-ending debates about data points leading nowhere.

유독한 두 가지 삼각관계 (2) 러몬트 칼루치(리폰대 정치학 교수) 이 관계는 이란이 북한에 석유와 미사일 실험 데이터를 제공함으로써 호혜관계였다. 북한과 중국의 팀들이 빈번하게 이란에 체류하면서 훈련과 실험에 참여함으로써 이 유독한 관계를 실증했다. 2010년에 이란은 나토 국가들을 위협하는 사거리 2000마일(3218km)의 BM-25 미사일 19기를 인수했다. 이란을 실험의 기회로 이용한 북한의 능력은 자국의 장거리 탄도미사일 개발 능력을 향상시켰다. 이로써 이란과 북한은 생산, 실험, 개발, 배치의 통합체제를 만들어냈고 이 통합체제는 양국이 궁극적으로 대륙간탄도미사일 능력을 갖춘 핵무기 국가가 되는 것을 가능케 했다. 이 관계는 현재 두 당사국이 잠수함과 순항미사일 기술을 개발하는 데 도움이 되고 있다. 이 관계는 정보, 지하 시설의 생산, 특수작전 전쟁 분야의 협력과 교환을 조장해 왔다. 두 나라는 미국을 겨냥한 잠재적인 전자기파 공격에 믿을 수 없을 만치 큰 관심을 기울이는 것으로 보인다. 거기에 덧붙여 이 협력관계는 시리아와 헤즈볼라 같은 위험한 국가 및 비국가 세력들에게로 연장된다. 원심분리기, 농축, 우라늄 및 플루토늄과 관련하여 또 다른 호혜관계가 발전함으로써 핵 위협이 크게 다가온다. 이란이 핵무기 국가가 되도록 북한이 촉진하고 있다는 것은 분명한 사실이다. 속이는 가장 쉬운 길 가운데 하나는 의도보다 통계에 집착하는 것이다. 우리는 지난 수십 년 동안 북한과 이란 정권의 전략적 의도를 이해했다. 미국 국민들의 심장을 겨냥한 유독한 협력관계의 오래된 증거가 존재한다. 미래의 정책은 성과 없는 데이터 포인트에 관한 끝이 없는 논쟁의 소용돌이 속으로 빨려 들어갈 것이 아니라 문제의 뿌리를 다룰 필요가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com