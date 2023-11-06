[WT논평] War can be profitable for defense contractors

In the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel, American politicians have lined up to see who can suggest the most aggressive response to the barbarity unleashed upon Israeli men, women and children.



Moreover, Israel has always been a sturdy ally, and Israel deserves our support. Indeed, the attacks were no doubt encouraged by the Iranians.



The Hamas attack on Israel were a conscious attempt to disrupt the trajectory in the Middle East toward peace and stability that has been carefully curated by American leaders for almost 50 years.



It also goes without saying that no one should try to profit from the war crimes perpetrated by Hamas. Similarly, no one should try to profit from Russian war crimes.



Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell probably right. War can be profitable, especially for defense contractors.



President Biden proposed combining spending ― more than $100 billion in total ― for the Ukrainians and the Israelis (and a token sum to defend our own border).



Maybe it seems old-fashioned, but given that Mr. McConnell’s remarks that made the subtle part obvious ― that American companies and their lobbyists are cashing in from the war in Ukraine and now want to expand that profit center to a new war in the Middle East.



Israel does not particularly need the cash. It already has the largest military in the Middle East, except for Saudi Arabia. Since Israel’s founding in 1948, the United States has given it $130 billion in military assistance.



Mr. McConnell has noted that defense contractors stand to make a wheelbarrow full of cash on Ukraine funding.

전쟁은 방위 계약회사들에게 이득을 줄 수 있다 마이클 매케너(칼럼니스트) 하마스의 이스라엘 공격 여파 속에서 미국 정치인들은 이스라엘의 남자들과 여자들 및 아이들에게 촉발한 잔혹행위에 누가 가장 공격적인 대응을 제안할 수 있는지 보기 위해 줄을 서고 있다. 뿐만 아니라 이스라엘은 항상 확고한 동맹국이었으며 이스라엘은 우리의 지원을 받을 자격이 있다. 사실 이번 공격은 의심의 여지 없이 이란 사람들이 부추긴 것이었다. 하마스의 이번 이스라엘 공격은 미국 지도자들이 근 50년 동안 세심하게 관장해 온 평화와 안정을 향한 중동 내부의 궤도를 파괴하려는 의도적인 시도였다. 그 누구도, 하마스가 자행한 각종 전쟁범죄에서 이득을 취하려고 시도해서는 안 된다는 것은 두말할 필요가 없다. 마찬가지로 그 누구도 러시아의 전쟁범죄에서 이득을 취해서는 안 된다. 미국 상원의 공화당 원내지도자 미치 매코널이 아마도 옳을 것이다. 전쟁에서 이득을 취할 수 있으며 특히 방위 계약회사들의 경우가 그렇다. 조 바이든 미국 대통령은 우크라이나와 이스라엘 원조 및 우리 국경의 방어를 위한 형식적 액수를 모두 합친 총액 1000억달러가 넘는 종합예산 지출을 제안했다. 아마도 그것이 구식처럼 보일지 모르나 매코널의 발언에 비추어볼 때 그것은 미묘한 부분을 분명하게 보여 준다. 즉 미국 회사들과 로비스트들이 우크라이나 전쟁에서 돈을 벌어들이고 있으며 지금은 그 이익의 중심을 중동의 새로운 전쟁으로 확대하기를 원한다. 이스라엘은 특별히 현찰이 필요하지 않다. 사우디아라비아를 제외하고 이스라엘은 이미 중동에서 최대의 군사력을 보유하고 있다. 이스라엘이 1948년에 건국된 이후 미국은 1300억달러의 군사지원을 했다. 국방산업 계약회사들은 우크라이나에 대한 자금 지원으로 큰돈을 벌어들일 태세를 취하고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com