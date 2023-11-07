[WT논평] Iran’s theocratic dictatorship (1)

Iran’s theocratic dictatorship, locked into a confrontation with the United States, is drifting into China’s orbit. This has strengthened Iran’s ability to resist sanctions, eased its isolation and aided its efforts to achieve regional hegemony.



But Iran needs China more than China needs Iran. Washington should exploit this asymmetry by driving up the costs to Beijing of close ties to Iran, reducing its economic benefits and curtailing the potential benefits to Tehran of close ties to China.



The Biden administration should closely monitor Sino-Iranian ties and work with our allies to mitigate the dangers of this geopolitical alignment. Close cooperation with allies is necessary to enhance U.S. leverage over both China and Iran and help constrain, if not preclude, a full-blown Sino-Iranian alliance.



Unwisely rejecting the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” sanctions strategy, the Biden administration has relaxed enforcement of many sanctions. This complacent and self-defeating policy has reduced U.S. diplomatic leverage over Iran.



This, in turn, has diminished the prospects for a satisfactory outcome in the nuclear negotiations, encouraged a surge in illicit Iranian oil exports to China and lowered the barriers to greater Sino-Iranian cooperation.



A return to the “maximum pressure” sanctions policy would not only increase the prospects of a satisfactory nuclear agreement with Tehran, but would diminish the perceived benefits for China of trade with Iran by reducing Iran’s ability to pay for Chinese imports and increasing the risk that the current Iranian regime will be overthrown by Iran’s long-suffering people.



Ramping up sanctions also would undermine Tehran’s capacity to fund its military buildup and finance its network of proxy militias and terrorist groups.

이란의 신정 독재정부(1) 제임스 필립스(헤리티지재단 중동문제연구원) 미국과 대립각을 세우고 있는 이란의 신정주의 독재체제가 중국의 궤도 안으로 이동하고 있다. 이것은 이란이 각종 제재에 저항하는 역량을 강화하고 고립을 완화하며 지역 패권 달성 노력을 돕는다. 그러나 중국에 대한 이란의 필요성은 이란에 대한 중국의 필요성보다 크다. 워싱턴은 이란과의 밀접한 관계에 대한 베이징의 대가를 밀어올리고, 중국이 얻는 경제적 이익을 줄이며, 중국과의 밀접한 관계로 테헤란이 얻는 잠재적인 이익을 줄임으로써 이러한 비대칭을 활용할 필요가 있다. 바이든 행정부는 중국·이란 관계를 면밀히 감시하고 이런 지정학적 연대로 인한 각종 위험을 완화시키기 위해서 우리의 동맹국들과 협력할 필요가 있다. 중국 및 이란에 대한 미국의 영향력을 제고시키고 중국·이란의 완전한 동맹을 완전히 방지하지는 못할지라도 억제하는 것을 돕기 위해서 동맹국들과 긴밀히 협력할 필요가 있다. 트럼프 행정부의 ‘최대 압박’ 제재 전략을 거부하는 우를 범한 바이든 행정부는 다수의 제재 시행의 고삐를 늦추었다. 이처럼 현실에 안주하는 자기패배적인 정책이 이란에 대한 미국의 외교적 영향력을 감소시켰다. 다시 이것은 핵협상의 만족스러운 결과에 대한 전망을 감소시켰고, 중국에 대한 이란의 불법적인 석유수출을 급격히 증가시키도록 부추겼으며, 중국·이란 협력의 확대에 대한 장애물의 높이를 낮추었다. ‘최대 압박’ 제재 정책으로의 복귀는 테헤란과의 만족스러운 핵 합의의 전망을 증대시킬 뿐만 아니라 중국제 수입품에 대한 이란의 대가 지불 능력을 줄임으로써 중국의 인지된 무역 이득을 감소시키고 현재의 이란정권이 오래 고통 받아온 이란 국민에 의해 전복당할 위험부담을 키우게 된다. 제재의 강화는 또한 테헤란의 군사력 구축 자금조달 및 이란의 앞잡이 민병대와 테러단체 조직망에 대한 재정지원 역량을 약화시킬 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com