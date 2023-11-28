[WT논평] Today’s liberals are yesterday’s National Socialists

Europe witnessed antisemitism over many years, especially in France, Austria and Germany. Indeed, there were actually antisemitic political parties in those countries in the late 19th century.



But there was never a mass and organized attempt at their annihilation until the rise of Hitler and National Socialism in Germany. Anti-Jewish propaganda was thrown about by the Nazis and their supporters to stir up anger and then hate.



The Nazis - National Socialists - were regarded as a fringe organization, a loose collection of left-wing haters, in the early days.



With the rise of National Socialist Adolf Hitler came organized hate. He was the detestable socialist and antisemite who brought it all together.



As Hanna Arendt wrote in her brilliant book “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” antisemitism has often been used as an organizing tool of the left, as it was in the Soviet Union.



The end result was the extermination of 6 million Jews and millions of other “undesirables,” including homosexuals and people with physical or mental disabilities.



Nazism - National Socialism - has always been a left-wing ideology. And it was and is often associated with the upper and so-called educated classes.



The reality of history shows the left being more closely aligned with overt nationalism and antisemitism. They see it as a means to control the masses.



The textbook definition of socialism is the state controls the means of production and distribution. These are the new followers of hate as a state policy.



History does indeed repeat itself: Today’s liberals are yesterday’s National Socialists.

오늘의 진보주의자들은 어제의 국가사회주의자들이다 크레이그 셜리(칼럼니스트) 유럽은 오랜 세월 동안 반유대주의를 지켜보았다. 특히 프랑스, 오스트리아, 독일에서 그랬다. 사실 그런 나라에서는 19세기 말에 실질적으로 반유대적인 정당들이 존재했다. 그러나 독일에서 히틀러와 국가사회주의가 대두되기 전까지는 유대인들을 멸종시키려는 대중적이고 조직적인 시도가 한 번도 없었다. 나치와 지지자들이 분노에 이어 증오를 부추기기 위해서 반유대주의 선전을 대대적으로 했다. 국가사회주의자들인 나치는 초창기에 증오심을 품은 좌파 세력이 느슨하게 집결한 비주류 조직으로 간주되었다. 국가사회주의자인 아돌프 히틀러의 등장으로 조직적인 증오 행위가 시작되었다. 혐오스러운 사회주의자이며 반유대주의자였던 그는 이 두 가지를 결합시켰다. 해나 아렌트가 자신의 탁월한 저서 “전체주의의 기원”에 쓴 바와 같이 구소련에서 그랬던 것처럼 좌파가 조직의 도구로 반유대주의를 종종 이용했다. 그 결과는 600만 명의 유대인들과 다른 “바람직하지 않은” 수백만 명의 사람들을 몰살시킨 것이었다. 바람직하지 않은 사람들 가운데는 동성애자들과 정신 혹은 신체의 장애를 가진 사람들이 포함되었다. 국가사회주의인 나치주의는 항상 좌익 이념이다. 그리고 나치주의는 과거나 현재에 상류층의 소위 교육받은 계층 사람들과 흔히 연관되었다. 좌파가 공공연한 국가주의 및 반유대주의와 더욱 긴밀하게 동조하고 있음을 역사의 현실이 보여준다. 좌파는 그것을 대중 통제의 수단으로 본다. 사회주의의 교과서적 의미 규정은 생산 및 분배의 국가통제다. 이들은 증오를 국가의 정책으로 추종하는 새로운 세력이다. 역사는 실제로 반복된다. 오늘의 진보주의자들은 어제의 국가사회주의자들이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com