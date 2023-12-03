Recently, India has been making headlines in the global tech manufacturing sphere thanks to the entry of Google’s Pixel 8 manufacturing into its domain.



Google’s move aligns with the broader trend of global tech giants like Apple and Samsung expanding their manufacturing bases in India, further cementing the nation’s position in the global supply chain.



Samsung has set up the world’s largest mobile phone manufacturing facility in India, which showcases the nation’s capacity to cater to the production needs of global tech giants.



The shift in supply chain dynamics is palpable. A report revealed a whopping 400% increase in U.S. and European greenfield investment into India between 2021 and 2022, while investments in China dropped significantly during the same period.



The economic tides are clearly turning, with India positioning itself as an attractive alternative for sourcing amid the quest for diversified supply chains due to disruptions caused by policies like China’s controversial Belt and Road Initiative.



This economic predicament for China augments the favorable shift towards India as a reliable and economically viable manufacturing hub.



On the flip side, compared with China, the overall democratic fabric of India presents a stabler and more trusted environment for global supply chains.



As India continues on this trajectory, the ripple effects will likely resonate through the global supply chain, marking a new era of high-quality tech manufacturing rooted in Indian soil.

첨단기술 생산의 신시대 숀 우(시민문화연구소 총재) 최근 들어 인도는 구글의 픽셀 8 생산을 자국 안으로 영입한 덕분에 세계의 기술 생산 부문에서 큰 화제가 되고 있다. 구글의 생산시설 이동은, 세계의 공급 체인에서 인도의 위상을 더욱 공고하게 만들어 준 애플 및 삼성 같은 세계적 기술 대기업들의 보다 광범위한 추세와 궤도를 같이한다. 삼성은 인도 안에 세계 최대의 휴대전화 생산시설을 설립했는데 이는 인도가 세계적인 기술 대기업들의 생산상의 필요를 충족할 수 있는 국가적 역량을 보유하고 있음을 과시한다. 공급 체인 내부의 역동성 변화가 뚜렷이 감지된다. 한 보고서는 2021년과 2022년 사이에 미국과 유럽이 인도의 개발 가능한 분야에 했던 투자 증가율이 400%의 엄청나게 큰 규모라는 사실을 보여 주었다. 반면에 같은 기간 중 중국에 대한 투자는 현저하게 줄었다. 중국의 논란 대상인 일대일로(육·해상 실크로드) 계획 같은 정책들이 초래한 방해 요인들로 인해, 기업들이 다변화한 공급 체인을 찾는 와중에서 인도가 해외 구매의 매력적 대안으로서의 위상을 굳힘에 따라 경제의 추세가 분명하게 변화하고 있다. 인도가 신뢰할 수 있고 경제적으로 실현 가능한 국제적인 생산의 중심지로 바람직하게 변화하는 것을 중국이 현재 처해 있는 이러한 경제적 곤경이 가속화하고 있다. 다른 한편으로는, 중국과 비교할 때 인도의 전반적으로 민주적인 사회 구조가 세계의 공급 체인에 더욱 안정되고 보다 신뢰할 수 있는 환경을 제공한다. 인도가 세계적인 기술 대기업들의 생산시설을 자국 내에 유지하는 이런 궤도를 계속 유지함에 따라 그로 인한 파급 효과는 세계의 공급 체인 전체에 영향을 미칠 가능성이 있다. 이는 인도 영토에 뿌리를 내린 첨단기술 생산의 새로운 시대를 나타낸다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △align with: 동조하다 △cement: 강화하다 △showcase: 전시하듯 보여주다 △cater to -: ∼을 충족시키다 △palpable: 뚜렷한 △whopping: 엄청 큰