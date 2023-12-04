[WT논평] We are in another Cold War (1)

Despite the Chinese Communist Party’s assertions to the contrary, and because of Beijing‘s deliberate actions, we are in another Cold War. Our strategy to win this one will require modernized deterrence and containment - not engagement - strategies to preserve our democracy and the current world order.



We have tried various forms of engagement for 40 years without success, until the last administration recognized the need for a different approach: containment.



Chinese Communist Party gaslighters and influencers have done good work keeping us from acknowledging this, putting the blame on us with language like “that’s Cold War thinking” and “you’re trying to contain us”.



It wasn’t until about 2018 that the U.S. began to abandon the effort to engage China in a global system that creates the most good for the most people, and moved toward containment.



Those who argue that containment is the wrong path should reflect on what Beijing is doing to box the U.S. and others out of resource-rich Africa and elsewhere.



The more we brought China into international bodies like the World Trade Organization, the more those bodies have come to serve Chinese interests. It is past time to isolate and contain this cancer of new-type communism.



The post-Soviet peace dividend was squandered through wishful thinking. But ignoring the problem isn’t going to make it go away; on the contrary, it has made it worse.



After 40 years of failure, it’s time to dust off the proven body of knowledge on how two diametrically opposed governance concepts can exist simultaneously until the judgment of history decides a winner again.

우리는 새로운 냉전 속에 있다 (1) 데이비드 R 스틸웰(전 미 국무차관보) 국 공산당의 반대 주장에도 불구하고 베이징의 고의적인 행동 때문에 우리는 새로운 냉전 속에 있다. 이번 냉전에서 이기기 위한 우리의 전략에는 우리의 민주주의 및 현재의 세계 질서를 유지하기 위해서 포용이 아니라 현대화된 억지 및 봉쇄 전략이 필요하다. 우리는 지난 행정부가 다른 접근법 즉 봉쇄의 필요성을 인식할 때까지 40년 동안 다양한 형태의 포용을 시도했으나 성공하지 못했다. 중국 공산당의 가스라이팅을 일삼는 자들과 인플루언서들은 “그것은 냉전 사고”와 “당신들은 우리를 봉쇄하려고 시도한다” 등의 언어로 책임을 우리에게 떠넘기면서 우리가 이런 인식을 하지 못하도록 하는 일을 잘해냈다. 대다수 사람들에게 최선을 창출하는 세계의 체제 속에서 우리가 중국을 포용하려는 노력을 포기하기 시작하고 봉쇄 쪽으로 이동한 것은 대략 2018년 무렵이었다. 봉쇄는 잘못된 길이라고 주장하는 사람들은 자원이 풍부한 아프리카 및 여타 지역에 미국과 다른 나라들이 접근하는 것을 저지하고 있는 중국의 행동을 되새겨볼 필요가 있다. 우리가 중국을 세계무역기구 같은 여러 국제기구에 가입시킬수록 그런 기구들은 중국의 이익을 더 많이 도모하게 되었다. 이 새로운 유형의 공산주의 암 덩어리를 고립시키고 봉쇄할 때가 이미 지났다. 구소련 이후 시대의 평화의 배당이익은 희망적인 생각에 빠져 낭비했다. 그러나 문제를 무시한다고 문제가 사라지는 것은 아니다. 반대로 문제는 더욱 악화되었다. 역사의 판결이 또다시 승자를 결정할 때까지, 민주주의와 공산주의라는 전혀 다른 두 가지 반대의 통치 개념이 어떻게 동시에 존재할 수 있는지에 관해 입증된 다량의 축적된 지식을 40년의 실패 후 이제 오랜만에 다시 꺼낼 때가 되었다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △keep from:하지 못하게 하다 △box out:으로부터 저지하다 △squander:낭비하다 △diametrically:전혀 다른 △dust off:방치했던 물건을 오랜만에 꺼내다