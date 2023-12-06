‘페미사이드’ 伊 여대생 장례식에 1만여명 추모 기사입력 2023-12-06 19:29:09 기사수정 2023-12-06 19:29:09 글씨 크기 선택 가장 작은 크기 글자 한 단계 작은 크기 글자 기본 크기 글자 한 단계 큰 크기 글자 가장 큰 크기 글자 Gino Cecchettin (L), Davide Cecchettin (2ndL) and Elena Cecchetin (C), respectively father, brother and sister of Giulia Cecchettin, a university student killed by her ex-boyfriend, one of the country's most recent and shocking episodes of femicide, attend her funeral ceremony in Padua, on December 5, 2023. Held at Padua's Basilica of Santa Giustina, the funeral for 22-year-old Giulia Cecchettin attracted thousands of fellow students, public authorities and ordinary Italians in a sign of solidarity for Italy's victims of gender violence. (Photo by Nicola Fossella / POOL / AFP)/2023-12-06 01:37:11/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2023 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.> 전 남자친구에게 잔인하게 살해된 여대생 줄리아 체케틴(22)의 유가족이 페미사이드(여성이라는 이유로 연애·동거·혼인 상대에게 살해당하는 것)를 추방하자는 의미의 빨간색 리본을 옷깃에 단 채 5일(현지시간) 이탈리아 동북부 파도바의 산타주스티나 대성당에서 엄수된 장례식에 참석하고 있다. 지난달 발생한 체케틴 피살 사건으로 이탈리아 전역에서 여성 폭력에 대한 경각심이 고조된 가운데 이날 성당 앞 광장에는 약 1만명이 몰려 고인을 추모했다. <연합> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 메뉴보기 페이스북 공유 트위터 공유 네이버 카카오톡 url 공유 페이스북 공유 카카오플친 공유 카카오스토리 공유