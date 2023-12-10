[WT논평] The growing influence of China (1)

Multinational business leaders, international civil servants, journalists and mainstream economists are bewailing deglobalization and the erosion of the trading system enabled by the World Trade Organization.



They are hosting conferences, sponsoring studies and blaming populism and the geopolitical tensions between the West and Russia, China and other authoritarian regimes. One important reaction to these tensions is the further rise of regional blocs.



China and Russia are becoming more mutually dependent. The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) was originally envisioned by President Obama as an American counterweight to the growing influence of China on the norms of international commerce.



And the EU, Saudi Arabia and India are seeking tighter relations with a system of rail and port links through the Middle East?their own vision of the China’s Belt and Road initiative.



WTO economists estimate the fragmentation of the WTO system could shave 5% off global GDP. Unfortunately, blackboard theories of comparative advantage that underlie economists’ seemingly sophisticated simulation models compute the static gains from international specialization through trade but ignore the good and bad dynamic effects.



The further integration of post-colonial Sub Saharan Africa into the global economy impelled much greater dependence on commodity exports such as oil, copper and cocoa and reliance on imported agricultural commodities and technology products.



When commodity prices dropped and then ran flat during the 1980s and 1990s, real per-capita incomes stagnated. The same cycle has repeated since 2014 when prices dropped and in no small measure, is contributing to the political instability and coups ripping the region.

중국의 커지는 영향력(1) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 다국적기업 지도자들과 국제적인 공무원들 및 언론인들과 주류 경제학자들은 세계무역기구로 인해 가능해진 무역체제의 잠식과 반세계화를 애통해한다. 그들은 회의를 주최하고 연구를 후원하며 서방과 러시아 및 중국과 다른 독재적인 정권들 사이의 지정학적 긴장 및 포퓰리즘을 비난한다. 이런 긴장에 대한 중요한 반응 가운데 하나는 지역적인 국가 간 연합의 대두가 더욱 촉진된 것이다. 중국과 러시아는 상호의존이 더욱 강화되고 있다. 환태평양 전략적 경제동반자협약은 당초 국제적인 상업 규범에 대한 중국의 증대하는 영향력에 상쇄하기 위한 미국의 평형추로서 오바마 대통령이 구상한 것이다. 그리고 유럽연합과 사우디아라비아 및 인도는 중동을 관통하는 철도와 항구의 연결 체제를 통해 관계를 강화하는 길을 모색 중이다. 이는 중국의 일대일로 계획을 그들 식으로 구상하는 것이다. 세계무역기구 경제학자들은 세계무역기구 체제의 분열이 세계 GDP의 5%를 삭감할 것으로 추산한다. 불행히도, 비교우위에 관한 각종 칠판 이론은 경제학자들의 겉보기로 정교한 모의실험 모델들을 밑바탕으로 삼고 있으나 이들 이론은 무역을 통한 국제적 특화에 따른 고정된 이익을 계산하지만 좋고 나쁜 동적인 각종 효과를 무시한다. 식민지 시대 이후의 사하라이남 지역 아프리카가 추가로 세계 경제에 통합된 것은 석유, 구리, 코코아와 같은 상품의 수출에 대한 의존도와 수입 농산물 상품과 기술제품에 대한 의존의 대폭적인 증가를 촉진했다. 1980년대와 1990년대에 상품 가격이 내려간 다음 수평을 유지했던 시기에 실질 1인당 소득은 정체되었다. 가격이 내려갔던 2014년 이후 동일한 주기현상이 반복되었고 이런 현상은 그 지역을 찢어놓은 정치적 불안정과 몇 차례 쿠데타에 적지 않은 기여를 하고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com