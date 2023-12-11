[WT논평] The growing influence of China (2)

An important premise behind the United States agreeing to the accession of China to the WTO in 2001 was that engaging China through trade would encourage democratic reform.



And as the creation of the European Economic Community fostered a peaceful cooperative relationship between Germany and France and the idea of a politically united Europe, a relaxation ideological conflict could be accomplished in the Pacific.



Instead, China has used much of the money it has earned through burgeoning trade with the United States to build the largest navy in the world, militarize the South China Sea and threaten to invade Taiwan.



Similarly, China has employed massive subsidies and forced labor to boost production of solar panels, batteries and electric vehicles.



The cost advantage China enjoys making EVs-along with the fact that EVs will take fewer workers to manufacture-are underlying factors in the drama between the United Autoworkers and Detroit Three.



Cheaper coffee tables, computers and cell phones are hardly worth all this. At least these problems should be weighed when the WTO cranks models showing displacing its system of rules with regional deals that will make us all worse off.



The real threat to the WTO is that its expansive system of rules don’t deal well with mal-adjustments in domestic economies or cheating on the system.



In this context, regional agreements that could have more targeted provisions make sense.



The TPP with American participation would do more to accelerate a shift of U.S. sourcing from China to friendlier environs and limit the Middle Kingdom’s influence.

중국의 커지는 영향력(2) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 미국이 2001년 중국의 세계무역기구 가입에 동의한 조치의 배경에 있는 중요한 전제는 무역을 통해 중국을 포용하는 것이 민주적인 개혁을 격려하리라는 생각이었다. 그리고 독일과 프랑스 사이의 평화적인 협력 관계와 정치적으로 연합한 유럽이란 발상을 육성한 유럽경제공동체의 창설처럼 이념적인 충돌의 완화가 태평양에서 달성될 수 있다고 생각했다. 대신 중국은 급증하는 대미 무역을 통해 벌어들인 돈의 많은 부분을 세계 최대의 해군을 건설하고 남중국해를 군사화하며 대만을 침공하겠다고 협박하는 데 사용했다. 이와 비슷하게 중국은 태양 전지판과 배터리 및 전기차량의 생산을 신장시키기 위해서 대규모 정부 보조금과 강제노동을 이용했다. 전기차량 생산에 노동력이 더 적게 필요하다는 사실과 더불어 전기차량 생산에서 중국이 누리는 비용 우위는 전미 자동차 노동조합과 디트로이트의 3대 자동차 회사들 사이에서 전개되는 드라마의 밑바탕에 깔린 요인들이다. 값이 더 싼 커피 탁자와 컴퓨터 및 휴대폰은 이 모든 것의 가치와 비교가 안 된다. 세계무역기구가 자체의 법규 체제를, 우리 모두를 더욱더 궁색하게 만들게 되는 지역적인 거래로 대체하는 것을 보여 주는 모델들을 양산해낼 때 적어도 이런 문제들을 저울질할 필요가 있다. 세계무역기구를 진정으로 위협하는 것은 이 기구의 포괄적인 규칙 체제가 각국의 국내 경제 내의 부적응에 제대로 대처하지 못하거나 혹은 규칙 체제를 속이는 행위이다. 이런 배경 속에서, 더욱 표적 지향적인 조항들을 포함하는 지역 협정들이 사리에 맞는다. 미국이 참여하는 TPP는 미국의 해외 발주를 중국에서 더 우호적인 환경으로 옮기고 중국의 영향력 제한을 가속화하는 데 더 기여할 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △premise:전제 △burgeoning:급증하는 △underly:근저를 이루다 △crank:돌아가게 하다, 쏟아내다 △worse off:더욱더 궁색한 △expansive:포괄적인, 광범위한 △adjustment:적응 △source:공급자를 찾다, 얻다