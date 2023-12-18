[WT논평] Russia is no longer a economic giant (2)

If a majority of citizens are behind a war, then they will put up with shortages of goods and services for a period of time. But after a couple of years, support usually begins to wane.



The British people got fed up with the cost of trying to suppress the rebellious American colonists and pressured members of Parliament and even the king to cut their losses.



The French got tired of the never-ending war in Indochina in the 1960s and were happy to dump it into the lap of the Americans, who after a decade also got tired of the effort.



A generation later, American politicians had to relearn the lesson as the people got tired of the long war in Afghanistan ― as the Russians had done earlier.



Vladimir Putin would be wise to heed these lessons of history and recognize that although he may wield great power at the moment, the Russian people will demand at some point that he, too, get out of Ukraine.



Mr. Putin is betting that he can outlast Ukrainians and their NATO allies ― and he may win the bet since President Biden has made it much easier for him.



Russia is an oil exporter, and the higher the price of oil, the more money Mr. Putin has to buy what is necessary to win the war.



By waging a “war on fossil fuels,” Mr. Biden has accomplished little in curbing their use, but has driven up the price of oil to the great benefit of Mr. Putin. The losers have been lower-income people around the world.



It is unlikely that Mr. Biden’s buddy John Kerry, the very rich former secretary of state and professional climate change whiner, has reduced his use of gasoline or jet fuel by even a gallon.

러시아는 더 이상 경제 대국이 아니다(2) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 만약 시민의 대다수가 전쟁을 지지하고 있다면 그들은 일정기간 동안은 상품과 서비스의 부족을 참을 것이다. 그러나 2∼3년이 지나면 지지가 줄어들기 시작하는 것이 일반적이다. 영국인들은 반란을 일으킨 아메리카 식민지 주민들을 진압하는 노력의 비용에 진저리가 나서 의회 의원들과 심지어는 왕에게 시민들의 손실을 줄이도록 압력을 가했다. 프랑스인들은 1960년대 인도차이나에서 끝나지 않는 전쟁에 염증이 나서 그 전쟁을 미국인들의 무릎 안으로 기꺼이 떠넘겼다. 미국인들은 10년 뒤 역시 전쟁 노력에 염증을 냈다. 한 세대 후 아프가니스탄에서 장기화하는 전쟁에 국민이 염증을 느낌에 따라 미국 정치인들은 러시아인들이 그전에 그랬던 것처럼 그 교훈을 다시 배워야 했다. 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령이 현명하다면 이러한 역사의 교훈에 주의를 기울이고 자신이 지금 당장은 막강한 권력을 휘두를지 모르나 어느 시점에선가 러시아 국민이 그 역시 우크라이나에서 발을 빼라고 요구하리라는 것을 인식할 것이다. 푸틴은 자신이 우크라이나 사람들과 그들의 북대서양조약기구(NATO·나토) 동맹국들보다 오래갈 것이라는데 운을 걸고 있다. 그리고 조 바이든 미국 대통령이 그의 전쟁 수행을 훨씬 더 편하게 만들고 있기 때문에 그 도박에서 푸틴이 이길지도 모른다. 러시아는 석유 수출국이며 석유 가격이 더 높을수록 푸틴이 전쟁에서 이기기 위해 필요한 것을 살 돈이 더 많이 들어온다. 바이든 대통령은 “화석연료와의 전쟁”을 벌임으로써 화석연료 사용 억제에 별 성과를 거두지 못했으나 석유 가격을 급격히 높여서 푸틴에게 큰 이득을 안겨 주었다. 패배한 사람들은 전 세계의 저소득 시민들이다. 바이든 대통령의 단짝이며 미국 국무장관을 역임한 큰 부자이고 기후변화에 대해 직업적으로 징징대는 인간인 존 케리가 자신이 사용하는 가솔린이나 혹은 제트 연료를 단 1갤런이라도 줄였을 가능성은 없다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com