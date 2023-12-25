[WT논평] TikTok’s multifaceted threats (1)

Over the past few weeks, the social media site TikTok has spread a plethora of disinformation and propaganda, including misleading posts about the war between Israel and Hamas and the offensive viral video about Osama bin Laden’s “Letter to America.”



Cyberspace can be a force multiplier for freedom of speech and commerce. But it turns out that the internet and social media also provide an unregulated playing field vulnerable to exploitation by our adversaries, such as Russia, Iran and North Korea, to cyberthieves and terrorists.



In the case of TikTok, it is China that has us in its crosshairs. That’s because the Chinese tech giant ByteDance owns TikTok, which has more than 1 billion users worldwide, including roughly 100 million in the U.S. A recent Pew Research Center study found that over 30% of adults between the ages of 18 and 29 rely on TikTok for their news.



TikTok hosts user-submitted videos, which might appear to have been created by a U.S. citizen or some other seemingly benign “influencer,” but might just as well be a Chinese intelligence officer seeking to twist our political discourse with propaganda in advance of the 2024 presidential election.



TikTok’s multifaceted threats extend well beyond influencing public opinion with algorithms designed to learn a user’s interests, adjust content to encourage the user to use the app, and disseminate Chinese propaganda and disinformation.



TikTok is also a rich source of personal information and an unmatched supplier of data to power China‘s growing artificial intelligence capabilities. When users download TikTok, they must give ByteDance access to their phone’s microphone, camera, location services, contacts and data storage.

틱톡의 다면적인 위협(1) 대니얼 N 호프먼(폭스뉴스 기고가) 지난 몇 주 동안 소셜미디어 사이트인 틱톡이 다량의 허위정보와 선전을 퍼뜨렸는데 그 가운데는 이스라엘과 하마스 간 전쟁에 관한 오해의 소지가 있는 인터넷 게시글과 오사마 빈 라덴이 “미국에 보내는 편지”를 유포시키는 모욕적인 비디오가 포함된다. 사이버 공간은 언론의 자유와 상업의 힘을 배가시키는 위력을 발휘할 수 있다. 그러나 인터넷과 소셜미디어가 또한 러시아, 이란, 북한 같은 우리의 적들과 사이버 도둑들 및 테러분자들의 악용에 취약한 규제받지 않는 운동장을 제공하기도 한다는 사실이 드러난다. 틱톡의 경우 이 사이트로 우리를 정조준하는 것은 중국이다. 미국 내의 대략 1억명을 포함하여 전 세계적으로 10억명 이상의 사용자를 거느리고 있는 틱톡의 소유주가 중국의 기술 대기업인 바이트댄스이기 때문에 그렇다. 최근의 퓨연구소 연구는 18세와 29세 사이 연령층 성인의 30% 이상이 틱톡의 뉴스에 의존하는 사실을 발견했다. 틱톡은 미국 시민이나 혹은 어떤 다른 외견상 악의가 없는 “인플루언서”가 만든 것으로 보이는 유저 제공의 비디오 유통을 관리하지만 2024년 미국 대통령선거에 앞서 선전을 통해서 우리의 정치적 담론을 왜곡시키려 드는 중국 정부의 정보 관리일 가능성 또한 얼마든지 있다. 틱톡의 다면적인 여러 가지 위협은 유저의 관심사를 알아내고 유저의 그 앱 사용을 부추기도록 콘텐트를 조정하며 중국의 선전 및 허위정보를 퍼뜨리도록 고안된 알고리즘으로 여론에 영향을 미치는 것을 훨씬 뛰어넘는 차원으로 연장된다. 틱톡은 또한 중국의 커지는 인공지능 역량의 힘을 키워주는 개인정보의 풍부한 원천이며 독보적인 자료의 공급처다. 틱톡을 다운로드할 때 유저들은 자기네 휴대전화의 마이크로폰에 바이트댄스가 접근할 수 있는 권한을 주어야 한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △plethora: 과다, 넘침 △post: 인터넷 게시글 △offensive: 모욕적인, 불쾌한 △viral: 바이러스성 △force multiplier: 힘을 배가시키는 것 △exploitation: 부당한 이용, 착취