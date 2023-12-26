[WT논평] TikTok’s multifaceted threats (2)

China’s spies engage in social engineering, the art of using information about users’ hobbies, interests and online proclivities to trick them into revealing sensitive, protected information.



Social engineering enables the most destructive cyberattacks. Chinese spies ruthlessly target business figures, particularly those in high technology, as well as government officials responsible for national security.



Responding to pointed questions from members of Congress at a March hearing, Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok’s U.S. subsidiary, preposterously claimed there was a strong firewall between the American-based subsidiary and its Chinese ownership.



It is worth noting that in April, China’s National People’s Congress updated a 2014 anti-espionage law to close the remaining loopholes in government control over Chinese businessmen at home and abroad.



All Chinese businesses, including ByteDance, which enjoys valuable “backdoor access” to TikTok, do the bidding of Chinese intelligence ? and, ultimately, the ruling Chinese Communist Party.



Consider National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone’s March Senate testimony, when he emphasized that the one-third of young American adults who get their news from TikTok or use it for entertainment purposes are effectively playing with a “loaded gun.”



FBI Director Christopher Wray rang alarm bells about TikTok being “ultimately within the control of the Chinese government.” CIA Director William Burns warned that Beijing would “shape the content of what goes on to TikTok to suit the interests of Chinese leadership.”

틱톡의 다면적인 위협(2) 대니얼 N 호프먼(폭스뉴스 기고가) 중국의 스파이들은 유저들을 속여서 민감하고 보호받는 정보를 공개하도록 만들기 위해서 유저들의 취미, 관심사, 각종 온라인 성향에 관한 정보를 이용하는 기술인 소셜 엔지니어링을 일삼는다. 소셜 엔지니어링은 가장 파괴적인 사이버 공격을 가능케 한다. 중국의 스파이들은 국가안보를 책임지는 정부 관리들은 물론 기업계 인물들 특히 첨단기술 업계에 종사하는 사람들을 무자비하게 표적으로 삼는다. 틱톡의 미국 자회사 경영최고책임자인 쇼우지추는 지난 3월 미국 의회 청문회에서 의원들의 신랄한 질문에 답변할 때 미국에 기반을 둔 자회사와 중국의 소유 회사 사이에 강력한 방화벽이 존재한다는 터무니없는 주장을 했다. 중국 전국인민대표대회가 중국의 국내외 기업인들에 대한 정부 통제에 존재하는 남은 허점들을 막기 위해서 2014년도에 제정했던 반간첩법을 4월에 개정한 사실에 주목할 가치가 있다. 틱톡의 소중한 “백도어 접근”을 마음대로 이용하는 바이트댄스를 포함한 중국의 모든 기업은 중국의 정보당국 요구에 따른다. 그리고 궁극적으로는 지배자인 중국공산당의 요구에 따른다. 미국 국가안보국의 폴 나카소네 국장이 지난 3월에 미국 상원에서 했던 증언을 고려해 보자. 당시 증언에서 나카소네 국장은 틱톡에서 뉴스를 입수하거나 혹은 틱톡을 각종 오락 목적으로 사용하는 미국 젊은 성인들의 3분의 1이 사실상 “총알이 장전된 총을” 가지고 놀고 있는 것이나 다름이 없다고 강조했다. 미국 연방수사국의 크리스토퍼 레이 국장은 틱톡이 “궁극적으로는 중국 정부의 통제 안에” 있다는 사실에 경종을 울렸다. 미국 중앙정보국의 윌리엄 번스 국장은 베이징이 “중국 지도부의 관심사에 부응하기 위해서 틱톡에 실리는 정보 콘텐트의 형태를 결정할 것”이라고 경고했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com