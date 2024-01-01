[WT논평] A Marxist version of Sodom and Gomorrah (1)

The growing divide in the United States isn’t merely political. It runs far deeper than that. It’s a struggle between those intent on using government and corporate power to turn America into a Marxist version of Sodom and Gomorrah and those resisting this radical transformation.



Political pundits and Republican moderates who dismiss the culture war as a sideshow are missing it. A wave is building.



People are awakening to the immense damage that the left is doing on all fronts and are pushing back.



The destruction includes the open border and mass illegal immigration. Americans are being hit with ruinous inflation due to policies flowing from Democrats’ climate hysteria and the war on fossil fuels.



Then there were the lockdowns, shot mandates and the many now-exposed inaccuracies and lies about COVID-19 from health officials.



Finally, there are hideous chemical and surgical experiments on confused children by a medical establishment in thrall to transgender insanity.



To understand the rapidity with which recent cultural shocks developed in America and in Europe, think of being on a roller coaster. The car is slowly hauled uphill until it reaches the apex. Then it’s released and quickly achieves breakneck speed.



Since the 1960s Cultural Marxists began directly attacking marriage, family and Judeo-Christian values. In quick succession, they hatched “free love,” no-fault divorce, welfare, abortion on demand, pornification, gay rights and now transgender madness.



As families unraveled, especially in the inner cities, the government grew exponentially.

마르크스주의판 소돔과 고모라 (1) 로버트 나이트(칼럼니스트) 한국의 분열은 단순히 정치적인 것이 아니다. 분열은 그것보다 훨씬 더 깊이 진행되고 있다. 그것은 미국을 마르크스주의판 소돔과 고모라로 변화시키기 위해서 정부와 기업의 힘을 이용할 심산인 자들과 이런 급진적인 변화에 저항하는 사람들 사이의 투쟁이다. 이 문화전쟁이 부차적인 일이라고 일축하는 정치 전문가들과 공화당의 온건파는 그것을 놓치고 있다. 하나의 물결이 조성되고 있다. 사람들은 좌파 세력이 모든 전선에서 끼치고 있는 엄청난 위해를 깨닫기 시작하여 반격하고 있다. 파괴 가운데는 국경 개방과 대규모 불법 이민이 포함된다. 미국인들은 민주당의 기후 히스테리와 화석연료와의 전쟁에서 흘러나오는 각종 정책으로 인한 파멸적인 인플레의 타격을 받고 있다. 그다음에는 코로나19로 인한 봉쇄조치와 의무적인 접종 및 지금 드러나고 있는 보건 관리들의 코로나19에 관한 다수의 부정확한 인식과 조치 및 거짓말이 있다. 끝으로 성전환 광기의 노예가 된 기성 의료계가 혼란에 빠진 아동들에게 실시하는 끔찍한 화학 및 수술 실험이 있다. 미국과 유럽에서 최근 전개되고 있는 일련의 문화충격의 속도를 이해하기 위해서는 롤러코스터에 탄 것을 생각하라. 차는 정점에 도달할 때까지 천천히 위로 끌어올려진다. 그다음에는 풀려나 빠르게 맹렬한 속도에 도달한다. 1960년대 이후 문화적인 마르크스주의자들은 결혼, 가족, 유대-기독교 가치관을 직접 공격하기 시작했다. 신속하게 그 뒤를 이어서 그들은 “자유연애”, 과실 책임을 안 따지는 이혼, 복지, 요구에 따른 낙태, 포르노화, 동성애자의 권리, 지금은 성전환 광기를 잉태시켰다. 가족이 해체됨에 따라 특히 도심지역에서는 정부가 기하급수적으로 커졌다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △sideshow: 부차적인 일 △hideous: 흉측한, 끔찍한 △thrall: 노예 △apex: 정점 △breakneck speed: 맹렬한 속도 △hatch:부화하다 △no-fault divorce: 과실 책임자를 안 따지는 이혼, 무과실 이혼 △pornification: 포르노화