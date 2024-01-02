[WT논평] A Marxist version of Sodom and Gomorrah (2)

Democrats, whose party is now controlled by the hard left, have good reason to promote all this. When faith and families are strong, centralized power is less enticing, especially to a people steeped in constitutionally guaranteed, God-given rights.



Friedrich Engels, co-author with Karl Marx of “The Communist Manifesto.” knew what he was doing when he called for abolishing families more than 150 years ago. Mom-and-dad, married families had to be eliminated so that mega-states could rise without hindrance from a strong, independent citizenry.



Marx’s vision of totalitarian socialism came to awful fruition first in Russia’s Bolshevik Revolution of 1917, which birthed the communist Soviet Union.



Then, it blossomed in Hitler’s National Socialist Workers Party takeover of Germany in 1933, eight years after he published “Mein Kampf”. It conquered China in 1949.



Americans once instinctively understood the threat posed by socialism. They saw it correctly as a false religion based on envy that begins with pixie dust but ends in coercion and eventually, mass murder.



China, under communist rule, bested the Soviet Union in sheer numbers of victims. Today, the Xi Jinping regime is committing genocide against its Uyghur minority and harvesting the organs of dissidents for sale. The U.N. has documented this.



Xi Van Fleet has seen communism up close. She witnessed the bloody Cultural Revolution under China’s Mao Zedong, history’s most infamous mass murderer. In America, she has helped expose radical indoctrination in public schools. She sees critical race theory and sexual confusion as the spearpoint of communism.



Evidence abounds that she’s right. The left is promoting transgender madness.

마르크스주의판 소돔과 고모라 (2) 로버트 나이트(칼럼니스트) 지금 강경파 좌익세력이 통제하는 민주당은 이 모든 것을 장려할 좋은 이유가 있다. 신앙과 가족이 튼튼할 때는 중앙집권화된 권력은 덜 유혹적이며 특히 헌법으로 보장되고 하나님이 준 권리를 만끽하고 있는 사람들에게 그렇다. 카를 마르크스의 ‘공산당 선언’을 공동집필한 프리드리히 엥겔스는 150년도 더 지난 과거에 가족제도 폐지를 촉구했을 때 자신이 무슨 짓을 하는지 알고 있었다. 엄마와 아빠, 결혼한 가족들이 제거되어야만 강력하고 독립된 시민집단의 방해를 받지 않고 거대 국가들이 상승할 수 있다. 마르크스의 전체주의적인 사회주의 비전은 공산주의 구소련을 탄생시킨 1917년 러시아의 볼셰비키혁명에서 처음으로 놀라운 결실을 거두었다. 이어서 그것은 히틀러의 국가사회주의 노동자당이 1933년 독일을 장악함으로써 꽃을 피웠다. 이는 히틀러가 ‘나의 투쟁’을 출판하고 8년 뒤였다. 그것은 1949년 중국을 정복했다. 미국인들은 사회주의가 제기한 위협을 과거에 본능적으로 알아차렸다. 그들은 사회주의가 요정의 마법가루로 시작하지만 결국 협박과 대량학살로 끝을 맺는 질투에 바탕을 둔 거짓 종교란 것을 올바르게 이해했다. 공산주의 치하의 중국은 순수 희생자 규모 면에서 구소련을 능가했다. 오늘날 시진핑 정권은 소수민족인 위구르족의 인종학살을 자행하고 반체제인사들의 장기를 판매용으로 채취한다. 이는 유엔이 보고한 사실이다. 시 밴 플리트는 공산주의를 바로 가까이에서 보았다. 그녀는 역사의 가장 악명 높은 대량학살자인 중국의 마오쩌둥 통치 아래서 벌어진 문화혁명의 유혈사태를 지켜보았다. 미국에서 그녀는 공립학교의 급진적인 세뇌교육을 폭로하는 데 일조했다. 그녀는 비판적인 인종이론과 성적인 혼동이 공산주의의 창끝으로 이용되는 것으로 본다. 그녀가 옳다는 증거가 많다. 좌익은 성전환의 광기를 장려하고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com