[WT논평] The potential for conflict on the Korean Peninsula

Most thought that tension in the South China Sea could quickly and unexpectedly escalate, with the potential for eventual conflict. Indeed, the sense was that it was the South China Sea that required immediate attention.



Tension in the Taiwan Strait with the coming presidential elections in January was also of concern, especially given Chinese naval and air activities around Taiwan.



All agreed that restoring leadership communications and military-to-military relations were positive deliverables from the summit of President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the APEC conference.



Also discussed was the exponential escalation of North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities and the potential for conflict on the Korean Peninsula and throughout Northeast Asia.



China’s leadership role in convening the Six-Party Talks with North Korea was discussed, with some commentary on the value of China again working with the U.S. to get North Korea back to the negotiating table.



These and other issues were discussed, including Russia’s invasion of and war with Ukraine and Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel. Economic challenges, climate change and managing artificial intelligence were other issues discussed.



The main takeaway from this conference was the imperative to enhance bilateral and multilateral dialogue and cooperation, with a focus on reducing existential threats and fostering regional and global stability and security.



It’s important that the U.S. and China work harder at ensuring that we not only prevent any future conflict between our two countries in the South China Sea or Taiwan Strait but that we ALSO collaborate to end ongoing conflicts and prevent the potential for a future war on the Korean Peninsula.

한반도의 충돌 가능성 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북 협상 특사) 대부분의 사람들은 남중국해의 긴장이 예상치 않게 급속히 악화되어 결국은 잠재적인 충돌 가능성을 안고 있다고 생각했다. 즉각적인 주의가 필요한 곳은 남중국해로 인식된 것이 사실이다. 1월 총통선거를 앞두고 대만해협의 긴장 또한 우려 대상이다. 특히 중국의 대만 주변 해상 및 공중의 활동에 비추어볼 때 그렇다. 미·중 지도부의 소통과 양국 간 군사관계의 복원이, 에이펙 회의에서 바이든 대통령과 중국 지도자 시진핑이 가진 정상회담의 긍정적인 성과라는 데 모든 사람이 동의했다. 북한의 기하급수적인 핵무기 및 탄도미사일 역량의 강화와 한반도 및 동북아시아 전역의 충돌 가능성 또한 논의되었다. 북한과의 6자회담을 소집하는 데 중국이 담당했던 지도적인 역할이 논의된 가운데 중국이 다시 미국과 함께 북한을 협상 테이블로 복귀시키는 데 협력하는 것이 가치 있는 조치라는 견해도 어느 정도 표명되었다. 이와 더불어 여타 현안들이 논의되었는데 그 가운데는 러시아의 우크라이나 침공과 전쟁 및 하마스의 10월7일 이스라엘에 대한 테러공격이 포함되었다. 여러 가지 경제적인 과제와 기후변화 및 인공지능의 관리가 논의된 다른 현안들이다. 이 회의의 주된 성과는 기존의 각종 위협을 줄이고 역내 및 세계의 안정과 안보를 강화하는 데 초점을 맞추어 상호 및 다자간 대화와 협력을 강화하는 조치가 시급하다는 데 의견일치를 본 것이다. 우리가 남중국해나 혹은 대만해협에서 두 나라 사이의 모든 미래의 충돌을 방지할 뿐만 아니라 또한 한반도에서 진행 중인 일련의 충돌을 끝내고 잠재적인 미래의 전쟁 방지에 만전을 기하기 위해서 미국과 중국이 더욱 노력하는 것이 중요하다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com